94% Of Indian Consumers Are Interested In Trying Cultivated Meat, Reveals GFI India's Consumer Perception Study
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 9th October 2026: A new study by the Good Food Institute India (GFI India) finds that 94% of consumers express an intention to try cultivated meat, signalling strong consumer curiosity and openness towards a new way of producing meat. Titled "Cultivated Meat in India: Consumer Awareness, Perceptions, Drivers & Barriers," the study is a comprehensive look into how Indian consumers perceive cultivated meat. It combines qualitative and quantitative methods, including eight focus group discussions and 414 online interviews with urban, affluent non-vegetarian (flexitarian) consumers aged 18–44 across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Consumers' initial reactions to cultivated meat are overwhelmingly positive. The majority of participants understand the category as real meat 'made differently,' produced from animal cells without the need for slaughter. More than 93% of respondents find cultivated meat relevant and perceive it as new and different, while 90% find the concept believable.
"As India's meat consumption continues to grow, innovative food technologies like cultivated meat can sustainably and reliably satisfy demand without asking consumers to give up the foods they enjoy. It is encouraging to see Indian consumers feel similarly and are approaching the category with curiosity and openness. Our study shows that translating this interest into adoption will hinge on taste, affordability, and accessibility, as well as communicating the science and safety in ways that consumers can understand and relate to," says Sneha Singh, Managing Director, GFI India.
The study reveals that consumers see cultivated meat as an opportunity to address hygiene, freshness, and ethical considerations that they typically have with conventional meat. Over 51% perceive cultivated meat as a good source of protein, while 46% consider it to be healthier than regular meat. Easy availability and affordability are important enablers, cited by 44% of consumers.
Price remains a significant consideration for adoption. Consumers expect cultivated meat to be priced close to conventional meat for regular consumption and are willing to pay no more than a 15–20% premium on the products. Trust also emerges as the biggest enabler for cultivated meat trial and adoption, including regulatory approvals and safety certifications from credible experts.
Similar to findings from previous global consumer studies, the study highlights the importance of language, with "cultivated meat" seen as the most acceptable terminology, with 85% of participants rating it as appropriate. By comparison, the term "lab-grown meat" scores 64%, while "artificial meat" scores just 53%, due to their perceived association with unnaturalness and over-processing.
"There is a gap between consumers' limited familiarity with cultivated meat and how positively they respond once they understand it. Their responses rarely question the need or relevance of the concept but tend to revolve more on whether the end product can deliver the taste, nutrition, safety, and value they expect from meat, reflecting a promising foundation for consumer acceptance once cultivated meat enters the Indian market," says Rajyalakshmi G, Market & Consumer Insights Advisor, GFI India
With high consumer intent, perceived relevance, and growing awareness, cultivated meat has the potential to become an important part of India's future food landscape, diversifying the country's protein supply while producing meat in ways that support climate, nutrition, public health, and economic development goals.
About Good Food Institute India (GFI India):
The Good Food Institute India (GFI India) is the leading expert on India's emerging smart protein sector-the ecosystem of plant-based, cultivated, and fermentation-derived meat, eggs, and dairy. As a technical partner within an international network of organisations across the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Israel, Japan, and APAC, we work at the intersection of science, business, and public sector engagement to accelerate the R&D, technical know-how transfer, industrialisation, and commercialisation of smart proteins in India. We endeavour to unlock the knowledge and resources needed to transform how meat is made-satisfying rising food demand in ways that accelerate climate progress, protect animals and ecosystems, and strengthen public health. Drawing on India's unique strengths-including indigenous crops, a strong agrarian economy, low-cost technologies and infrastructure, an abundant talent pool, and biomanufacturing prowess-GFI India provides strategic market intelligence, ecosystem development support, and sector-focused advisory to help advance smart protein innovation and market readiness.
Consumers' initial reactions to cultivated meat are overwhelmingly positive. The majority of participants understand the category as real meat 'made differently,' produced from animal cells without the need for slaughter. More than 93% of respondents find cultivated meat relevant and perceive it as new and different, while 90% find the concept believable.
"As India's meat consumption continues to grow, innovative food technologies like cultivated meat can sustainably and reliably satisfy demand without asking consumers to give up the foods they enjoy. It is encouraging to see Indian consumers feel similarly and are approaching the category with curiosity and openness. Our study shows that translating this interest into adoption will hinge on taste, affordability, and accessibility, as well as communicating the science and safety in ways that consumers can understand and relate to," says Sneha Singh, Managing Director, GFI India.
The study reveals that consumers see cultivated meat as an opportunity to address hygiene, freshness, and ethical considerations that they typically have with conventional meat. Over 51% perceive cultivated meat as a good source of protein, while 46% consider it to be healthier than regular meat. Easy availability and affordability are important enablers, cited by 44% of consumers.
Price remains a significant consideration for adoption. Consumers expect cultivated meat to be priced close to conventional meat for regular consumption and are willing to pay no more than a 15–20% premium on the products. Trust also emerges as the biggest enabler for cultivated meat trial and adoption, including regulatory approvals and safety certifications from credible experts.
Similar to findings from previous global consumer studies, the study highlights the importance of language, with "cultivated meat" seen as the most acceptable terminology, with 85% of participants rating it as appropriate. By comparison, the term "lab-grown meat" scores 64%, while "artificial meat" scores just 53%, due to their perceived association with unnaturalness and over-processing.
"There is a gap between consumers' limited familiarity with cultivated meat and how positively they respond once they understand it. Their responses rarely question the need or relevance of the concept but tend to revolve more on whether the end product can deliver the taste, nutrition, safety, and value they expect from meat, reflecting a promising foundation for consumer acceptance once cultivated meat enters the Indian market," says Rajyalakshmi G, Market & Consumer Insights Advisor, GFI India
With high consumer intent, perceived relevance, and growing awareness, cultivated meat has the potential to become an important part of India's future food landscape, diversifying the country's protein supply while producing meat in ways that support climate, nutrition, public health, and economic development goals.
About Good Food Institute India (GFI India):
The Good Food Institute India (GFI India) is the leading expert on India's emerging smart protein sector-the ecosystem of plant-based, cultivated, and fermentation-derived meat, eggs, and dairy. As a technical partner within an international network of organisations across the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Israel, Japan, and APAC, we work at the intersection of science, business, and public sector engagement to accelerate the R&D, technical know-how transfer, industrialisation, and commercialisation of smart proteins in India. We endeavour to unlock the knowledge and resources needed to transform how meat is made-satisfying rising food demand in ways that accelerate climate progress, protect animals and ecosystems, and strengthen public health. Drawing on India's unique strengths-including indigenous crops, a strong agrarian economy, low-cost technologies and infrastructure, an abundant talent pool, and biomanufacturing prowess-GFI India provides strategic market intelligence, ecosystem development support, and sector-focused advisory to help advance smart protein innovation and market readiness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment