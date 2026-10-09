Fujiwash Launches On-Demand Mobile Car Detailing Service Across Texas And Massachusetts

MENAFN - GetNews) "A FujiWash mobile detailer in branded black uniform and cap hand-dries a black SUV in a residential driveway, part of the company's on-demand mobile car detailing service across Texas and Massachusetts."New marketplace connects vehicle owners with vetted local detailers who travel to the customer's location in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Boston, Worcester and surrounding areas.

Austin, TX - October 10, 2026 - FujiWash Mobile Car Detailing, a technology-enabled mobile car detailing marketplace, has announced the launch of its on-demand detailing service across two states. The service is now available in four Texas metropolitan areas - Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and surrounding areas - and in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts.

FujiWash connects vehicle owners with independent, vetted detailing professionals who travel directly to a customer's home, office, or other location. Customers book online and select from a range of services, including exterior washing, interior cleaning, full detailing, ceramic coating, and paint correction. The model is designed to remove the need for a customer to travel to a physical detailing shop or wait in line.

The company operates on a marketplace model in which detailing services are performed by independent contractors who supply their own equipment, vehicles, and insurance. FujiWash provides the booking platform, scheduling, and payment processing that connect these professionals with local demand.

“Mobile detailing removes the friction from car care by bringing the service to the customer rather than requiring the customer to come to a shop,” a FujiWash spokesperson said.“Our focus is on connecting vehicle owners with experienced local detailers and making the booking process simple and transparent.”

The launch addresses growing consumer interest in on-demand and at-home automotive services. By operating as a marketplace rather than a single-location business, FujiWash aims to offer availability across multiple neighborhoods within each metropolitan area it serves.

FujiWash also provides opportunities for experienced, independently operating detailers to receive booked jobs through the platform. Detailers who meet the company's requirements, including appropriate insurance and equipment, can apply to join the network.

The service is available now, and customers in the launch markets can book directly through the company's website.

About FujiWash

FujiWash is a mobile car detailing marketplace that connects vehicle owners with vetted, independent detailing professionals across Texas and Massachusetts. Founded in 2025, the company provides on-demand exterior and interior detailing, ceramic coating, and paint correction services delivered directly to the customer's location. FujiWash's mission is to make professional car care more convenient and accessible by bringing experienced local detailers to the customer, backed by simple online booking and transparent service.