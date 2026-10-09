6Th Man Movers Ranks Among Nashville Moving Companies Adding Weekend Moving Services For Peak Season

MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of a cheerful moving crew giving thumbs-up and posing outdoors in front of two branded 6th Man Movers trucks, highlighting the friendly team at 6th Man Movers, a top choice among professional moving companies."6th Man Movers joins Nashville moving companies expanding weekend moving services for peak relocation season, backed by licensed operations and a full range of residential and commercial options.

NASHVILLE, TN - October 9, 2026 - Peak relocation season places pressure on weekday scheduling across Middle Tennessee, and the gap between available crews and requested dates widens every summer. 6th Man Movers, a locally owned and operated moving company headquartered at 2529 Cruzen Street in Nashville, is among the moving companies responding with expanded weekend moving services for households and businesses across the metro area.

Weekend Scheduling Addresses a Structural Timing Problem

Lease turnovers, closing dates, and office transitions rarely align with a Monday through Friday calendar. Renters in particular face move-out deadlines that land at month end regardless of which day of the week that falls on.

Weekend moving services remove a scheduling obstacle that has long forced clients to take time away from work. For moving companies operating in a market as active as Nashville, the ability to staff Saturday and Sunday crews has become a practical requirement rather than a convenience.

6th Man Movers has structured crew assignments to accommodate those dates during the busiest stretch of the year. The approach reflects a service model built around custom fitting crews to the specific needs of each relocation.

Nashville Growth Keeps Pressure on Local Capacity

Davidson County and the surrounding counties continue to absorb new residents, and that steady arrival rate shapes how moving companies plan staffing months in advance. Peak season concentrates a large share of annual volume into a narrow window, which strains availability for anyone booking late.

Neighborhoods across the city generate different kinds of demand. Downtown and Midtown apartment relocations call for elevator coordination and tight parking logistics, while suburban moves in areas like Antioch and Green Hills involve larger households and longer load times.

Weekend availability within the moving services schedule gives both categories more room to plan. Moving services that extend across all seven days reduce the likelihood that a client must accept a date that does not fit the realities of a lease or a closing.

Service Range Covers Residential and Commercial Needs

6th Man Movers provides local moving, long distance moving, and intra state moving, along with office and commercial relocation. That breadth means a single provider can handle a household transition one weekend and a business transition the next.

Specialized categories extend the range further. Apartment moving, senior moving, school and university moving, and piano moving each require different crew preparation, and the moving services catalog accounts for those distinctions rather than treating every job as identical.

Packing, packout, storage, white glove delivery, and labor only options round out the list. Warehousing and FF&E logistics support clients whose relocations involve distribution rather than a simple point to point transfer.

Credentials Establish Accountability Among Moving Companies

Verification matters when belongings leave a property in someone else's truck. 6th Man Movers operates as a licensed, bonded, and insured company under USDOT 2315850 and MC-853001, credentials that any prospective client can check independently before signing.

Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau adds another reference point. Among moving companies serving the Nashville market, documented licensing and accreditation separate established operators from newer entrants without a verifiable record.

Fleet composition supports consistency during high volume periods. Company owned trucks handle the core schedule, supplemented by leased vehicles from Penske and Enterprise when peak season demand exceeds in house capacity.

Company Background Shapes the Service Approach

6th Man Movers was founded in 2013 by Jacob Greer, a Memphis native who settled in Nashville. Greer worked furniture moves for a friend's father's moving company while growing up, and that early exposure became the foundation for starting an independent operation.

The company name draws from basketball. A sixth man comes off the bench as a well rounded contributor who strengthens the starting lineup, and the comparison describes a moving company prepared to step into packing, loading, or a full service relocation depending on what a given job requires.

Stated values center on integrity, honesty, and hustle. The team includes operations, dispatch, quality assurance, and move coordination roles, a structure that distributes responsibility rather than concentrating responsibility in a single point of contact.

Hiring remains tied to the Nashville area. 6th Man Movers creates local jobs and partners with other area businesses, treating the operation as a vehicle for positive change within the Nashville community.

That orientation carries into peak season planning. Expanding weekend moving services requires additional staffing, and those positions are filled locally rather than through temporary outside labor.

Among moving companies in the market, financing sets a practical point of difference. Financing options are available for clients managing relocation costs alongside deposits, closing expenses, and other moving related spending.

About 6th Man Movers

6th Man Movers is a locally owned and operated moving company based in Nashville, Tennessee, founded in 2013. Services include local moving, long distance moving, intra state moving, office and commercial moving, apartment moving, senior moving, school and university moving, piano moving, packing, packout, storage, white glove delivery, warehousing and FF&E logistics, and labor only assistance.

The company is fully licensed, bonded, insured, A rated, and BBB accredited under USDOT 2315850 and MC-853001. The office is located at 2529 Cruzen Street, Nashville, TN 37211. Inquiries may be directed to (615) 257-3275 or.