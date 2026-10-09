MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of three smiling healthcare practitioners in branded scrubs under the motto "One You - One Team - One Plan!", showcasing the dedicated professional team at Deep Relief providing expert acupuncture austin services."Deep Relief has published a resource explaining what cold laser therapy is, positioning the treatment alongside acupuncture Austin patients book and cryo spa recovery at the Oak Hill clinic on State Hwy

AUSTIN, TX - October 9, 2026 - Interest in light based pain treatment has climbed sharply among Austin residents managing chronic soreness, slow healing injuries, and inflammation that rest alone fails to settle. Deep Relief, a licensed massage and integrated bodywork clinic located in the Oak Hill area of Austin, TX, has responded with a patient resource addressing What is Cold Laser Therap and with a treatment menu that now positions laser care alongside acupuncture Austin patients already request and the cryo spa services available at the same State Hwy 71 location.

What is Cold Laser Therapy

Cold laser therapy, known clinically as low level laser therapy or LLLT, directs low intensity laser light onto the surface of the skin. No incision, needle, or heat source enters the picture, which places the treatment among the gentlest clinical options for localized pain and soft tissue trouble.

Light energy absorbed by tissue sets off biochemical activity at the cellular level. Circulation rises in the treated zone, swelling drops, and natural repair accelerates beyond the usual pace.

Deep Relief delivers this treatment through MLS laser technology at the Oak Hill clinic. Sessions run as standalone appointments or in combination with massage, acupuncture, and cryo spa treatments already on the schedule.

Pain and Inflammation Relief Without Needles

Pain relief drives the majority of inquiries. Targeted low intensity light applied to a painful region raises blood flow, calms inflammation, and eases discomfort with minimal reported side effects.

Muscle strains, joint pain, and inflammatory conditions respond well to the approach. Sciatica, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nerve related back and neck pain all appear on the list of conditions treated at the Oak Hill clinic.

Inflammation sits behind a wide range of persistent complaints. Laser treatment works on several fronts at once, lowering inflammatory markers, improving circulation so inflammatory substances clear faster, moderating immune response, and quickening tissue repair.

A Needle Free Companion to Acupuncture Austin Patients Already Trust

Patients drawn to acupuncture but uneasy about needles now have a parallel route. Specific wavelengths of light stimulate activity at targeted points on the body with no skin penetration at all.

That overlap carries real weight at a clinic where acupuncture Austin residents book regularly sits on the same treatment menu as dry needling, massage therapy, chiropractic care, and cryo spa services. Patients unsure which path suits a particular condition can settle the question during the standard pre session assessment rather than guessing at the time of booking.

Every Deep Relief visit opens with a review of intake information covering health history, current pain complaints, and relevant conditions. When a different treatment fits better than the one originally reserved, the switch happens inside the clinic without a second appointment.

Cryo Spa Recovery for Muscles, Skin, and Swelling

Tissue regeneration represents a second documented application of laser care. Stimulated cellular activity lifts collagen production, a protein central to wound recovery, while stronger blood flow and reduced swelling support faster closure.

Skin rejuvenation follows similar mechanics. Fibroblast stimulation raises collagen synthesis, which improves elasticity and softens fine lines, while quicker cellular turnover and reduced hyperpigmentation produce more even tone.

Athletes and active residents often pursue laser treatment and cryo spa sessions together for muscle recovery. Micro tears and strain from hard training answer to increased blood flow and reduced inflammation, shortening recovery windows and lowering reinjury risk. Localized cryotherapy delivered through CryoScreen technology rounds out the cryo spa offering by targeting pain, inflammation, and swelling in specific areas.

Oak Hill Location Keeps Care Close to Southwest Austin

The Deep Relief clinic occupies a spot at the Y in Oak Hill on State Hwy 71, directly beside Wells Fargo. That placement puts laser therapy, bodywork, and cryo spa recovery within short reach of Southwest Austin, Circle C, Sunset Valley, Bee Cave, and Dripping Springs with no cross town drive required.

Hours run Monday through Friday from 10 am to 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm, giving weekend access that many clinical practices in the area lack.

Payment flexibility carries across the full service range. HSA and FSA cards are accepted, superbills are issued on request, and OWCP federal workers compensation coverage applies at the Austin location. For residents weighing acupuncture Austin clinics offer against laser or cryotherapy alternatives, having the comparison available under one roof removes a round of outside referrals.

About Deep Relief

Deep Relief is a licensed massage and integrated bodywork clinic headquartered at 7101 State Hwy 71, Ste A-1, Austin, TX 78735. Founded by Dr. Louisa Tomaio, D.Ac., LMT, an acupuncturist and massage therapist with more than twenty years in practice, the Austin location opened in 2014 and has since served over 30,000 clients.

Services span signature deep tissue massage built on the trademarked DR Hit The Spot method, relaxation massage, Ashiatsu, orthopedic massage, prenatal massage, Thai massage, lymphatic drainage, medical massage, cupping, acupuncture Austin residents schedule year round, dry needling, chiropractic care, cryo spa treatment through localized cryotherapy, and cold laser therapy. Every massage therapist on the Austin team holds Texas licensure and completes internal training before treating clients.

Deep Relief holds a 4.9 star rating across 502 Google reviews and also operates a clinic in Venice and Nokomis, Florida. Appointments at the Austin clinic are arranged by phone at (512) 529-0027.