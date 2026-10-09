Electrophysiologist Dr. Eli Simsolo Widens SVT Treatment Access At Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute In Beverly Hills

MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of a modern medical examination room equipped with a digital heart anatomy monitor and a patient treatment bed, showcasing the clinical practice of Eli Simsolo, MD, a dedicated electrophysiologist providing advanced cardiac care."Electrophysiologist Dr. Eli Simsolo has expanded SVT treatment access at the Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute, offering catheter ablation and electrophysiology study to Beverly Hills and Los Angeles patients.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - October 9, 2026 - Sudden episodes of racing heartbeat send thousands of Southern California residents to urgent care each year, and many leave without a clear path toward lasting correction. Dr. Eli Simsolo, a board certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist at the Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute, is widening access to specialized SVT treatment for patients across Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area.

Supraventricular Tachycardia Remains Underdiagnosed Across Los Angeles

Supraventricular tachycardia, commonly shortened to SVT, produces episodes of abnormally fast heart rate that begin above the ventricles. Episodes can start without warning, last minutes or hours, and resolve without intervention before a patient reaches a clinic for monitoring.

That intermittent pattern is the reason so many cases go unresolved. Standard office electrocardiograms frequently capture a normal rhythm between episodes, leaving patients cycling through repeated visits without a definitive answer.

An electrophysiologist is trained specifically to locate and interpret the electrical pathways responsible for those episodes. The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute positions that subspecialty expertise within reach of Beverly Hills patients who have been managing symptoms for months or longer.

Expanded SVT Treatment Capacity at the Beverly Hills Practice

The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute has broadened scheduling capacity for SVT treatment evaluations, shortening the interval between referral and diagnostic workup. Patients presenting with documented episodes of rapid heartbeat, palpitations, lightheadedness, or chest discomfort can be routed directly into electrophysiology assessment rather than through sequential general cardiology visits.

SVT treatment at the practice begins with electrophysiology study, a catheter based mapping procedure that identifies the precise circuit driving the arrhythmia. Once that circuit is located, catheter ablation can interrupt it during the same session in many cases.

Catheter ablation for SVT carries a high rate of durable success and allows most patients to return to normal activity within a short recovery window. For individuals who have relied on long term medication to suppress episodes, that outcome represents a meaningful change in daily life.

Training Background Behind the Practice

Dr. Eli Simsolo earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, San Diego, graduating Magna Cum Laude with induction into Phi Beta Kappa. Undergraduate years included volunteer service at the UCSD Student Run Free Clinic Project, providing medical care to underserved residents of San Diego.

Medical training followed at Tel Aviv University, after which Dr. Simsolo completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Mentorship during that period included collaboration with the late Dr. Bruce Wilkoff, a former head of the Heart Rhythm Society.

A Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Tufts Medical Center in Boston followed, concluding with a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship completed in Los Angeles. Dr. Simsolo holds board certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine in both Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease, and serves as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society.

Research Record Informs Clinical Decisions

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Simsolo maintains an active publication record in peer reviewed cardiology journals. Research conducted during medical school on regenerative cardiac cell therapies for heart failure contributed to a $10 million United States Department of Defense grant fund.

Published work spans cardiac implantable electronic devices, catheter ablation outcomes, and arrhythmia mechanisms. One study examined predictors of inducibility for idiopathic premature ventricular contractions during catheter ablation, work that bears directly on how an electrophysiologist approaches procedural planning.

Translating that research literacy into bedside decisions is part of what separates subspecialty SVT treatment from general cardiac care. Procedural choices reflect current evidence rather than habit.

A Patient Centered Model for Heart Rhythm Care

Dr. Simsolo approaches each consultation as a teaching opportunity, walking patients through the mechanics of the arrhythmia and the reasoning behind each treatment option. That practice is grounded in the view that no single protocol fits every patient presenting with a rhythm disturbance.

Teaching contributions have been recognized with multiple awards, including appointments as Clinical Instructor at both Cleveland Clinic School of Medicine and Tufts School of Medicine. Annals of Internal Medicine named Dr. Simsolo a Top Reviewer in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Patients weighing SVT treatment options benefit from that orientation. Understanding why a particular ablation strategy is recommended tends to produce better adherence and more realistic expectations around recovery.

Service Reach Across the Greater Los Angeles Area

The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute serves patients throughout Los Angeles County, with the Beverly Hills office drawing from Beverly Grove, West Hollywood, Mid-Wilshire, Century City, Brentwood, Santa Monica, Culver City, Westwood, Hancock Park, and surrounding communities.

Alongside SVT treatment, the practice provides pacemaker implantation, defibrillator installation, heart failure therapy, AFib ablation, atrial flutter ablation, VT ablation, PVC ablation, and Watchman device implementation. Referring physicians can submit patients through a dedicated referral pathway.

Proximity matters for arrhythmia care, since follow up monitoring and device checks require repeat visits. An electrophysiologist practicing within the local market reduces the travel burden that often discourages consistent follow through.

About the Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute

The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute, known as CEPI, is a Los Angeles based practice focused on heart rhythm management, arrhythmia diagnosis, and device based cardiac therapy. Services include SVT treatment, catheter ablation for multiple arrhythmia types, pacemaker and defibrillator implantation, and heart failure device therapy.

The practice is led by board certified electrophysiologist physicians and supported by a clinical team with decades of combined patient care experience. Office hours run from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The office is located at 8631 West 3rd Street, Suite 710E, Los Angeles, CA 90048, and can be reached at (310) 746-5335.