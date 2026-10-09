Patel Says FBI Has Arrested Another Person Tied To Shinyhunters Hackers

MENAFN - Gulf Times) FBI Director Kash Patel said yesterday the bureau has arrested another person tied to the ShinyHunters hacking group.

In a post on X, Patel said, "Our agents in the field have arrested another suspected co-conspirator of the ShinyHunters group," whom he said was believed to be responsible for the recent break-in at the FBI jobs site that has exposed a wide swathe of sensitive employee data.

Patel's statement did not provide details and the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

It is the third publicly announced arrest since news of the breach broke in late September. Dutch authorities earlier announced the arrest of a man identified to Reuters as Pepijn van der Stap, who had previously served a sentence for data theft. Reuters has also reported the arrest of Saif al-Din Khader, a teenager in Jordan who was alleged to be a key ShinyHunters member.

Patel said, "We will continue to work closely with our partners to disrupt what's left of the ShinyHunters group and their associates, no matter where they operate."