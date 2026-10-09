Irbid Industrial Exports Rise 7.3% To $934.1 Million In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Hatim Zaza - The Irbid Chamber of Industry issued 12,072 certificates of origin from the beginning of 2026 through the end of September, Chairman Hani Abu Hassan said on Friday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Abu Hassan said the chamber's exports grew by 7.3 percent during the first nine months of this year, reaching $934.1 million, compared with $870.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Leather and garment industries ranked first in terms of their contribution to the governorate's total exports, with $823 million, followed by food, agricultural and livestock industries with $50 million, and pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies with more than $26.6 million.

Chemical industries and cosmetics ranked fourth, with exports exceeding $21 million, followed by plastics and rubber industries at more than $6.5 million, and engineering, electrical and information technology industries at more than $2.7 million.

Construction industries recorded exports worth $2.5 million, while packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies industries accounted for $1 million. Mining industries recorded $222,000, while wood and furniture industries generated $106,000.

Abu Hassan said the United States topped the list of destinations for Irbid's industrial exports during the first nine months of 2026, with shipments exceeding $634 million. The Netherlands ranked second with $37.6 million, followed by Germany with $32.8 million, Saudi Arabia with $23.5 million and Canada with $21.6 million.

Al-Hassan Industrial Estate accounted for the largest share of the chamber's exports, valued at $898 million, followed by Cyber City with more than $29.8 million and the chamber's headquarters with more than $6.3 million.

Abu Hassan said the growth in exports despite economic and regional challenges reflected the industrial sector's continued positive momentum and its ability to maintain a presence in foreign markets amid changes in global trade.

He added that the sector continued to sustain its production and export capabilities, with the results demonstrating the resilience of northern Jordan's industrial sector and the efforts of industrial companies to enhance the competitiveness of their products, improve production processes and expand into foreign markets, while adapting to regional and international challenges.

Abu Hassan stressed that Jordan had provided a favorable industrial investment environment by streamlining procedures to maintain the competitiveness of Jordanian products.

He noted that the chamber was working with government agencies and partner institutions to open new markets and diversify export destinations.

//Petra// MF