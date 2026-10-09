Tourism Minister: Shared Arab Tourism Assets Offer Broad Opportunities To Develop Integrated Tourism Products

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Tourism and Antiquities Minister Imad Hejazeen said Arab countries share historical, cultural and natural assets, as well as a common language, customs and traditions, offering broad opportunities to develop integrated tourism products that capitalize on the diversity of Arab destinations and cater to visitors' interests.

Speaking at the Arab Media Dialogue Forum during a panel discussion on the role of media in supporting the Arab tourism sector, Hejazeen said tourism is an important driver of economic development, given its ability to leverage natural, heritage and cultural resources across different regions.

He noted that promoting intra-Arab tourism would help reduce seasonality, diversify tourism markets and strengthen the sector's resilience in the face of regional crises and challenges.

According to a ministry statement issued Friday, Hejazeen highlighted the importance of enhancing Arab tourism cooperation and activating joint programs among Arab countries to stimulate intra-regional tourism, increase travel between Arab destinations, strengthen tourism integration and mitigate the impact of regional crises and seasonal fluctuations on the sector.

He stressed the need to move beyond individual efforts toward developing joint Arab tourism programs and routes, improving connectivity between countries and facilitating travel and access procedures. Such measures would enable visitors to explore multiple Arab destinations through integrated itineraries, extend their stays, boost tourist flows and create more employment and investment opportunities.

On the role of the media, Hejazeen described it as a key partner in tourism promotion and in highlighting the Arab world's tourism assets and products. He underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation among Arab media institutions, facilitating exchanges of visits among journalists and enhancing the skills of media professionals specializing in tourism.

Hejazeen also highlighted Jordan's efforts to strengthen its position on the map of Christian religious tourism through an initiative linked to marking 2,000 years since the baptism of Jesus Christ at Bethany Beyond the Jordan (Al-Maghtas).

He said the occasion offers an opportunity to promote Jordan's religious and humanitarian message and reinforce its standing as a land of dialogue, tolerance, security and peace.

He further outlined Jordan's efforts to develop Muslim and Christian religious tourism products and enhance the Kingdom's presence on the religious tourism map by developing routes and religious heritage sites and training specialists to provide information about them.

He stressed the importance of creating joint tourism programs linking Jordan with Palestine, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon, opening broader prospects for Arab tourism cooperation and integration.

Hejazeen also called for drawing on successful Arab experiences in tourism marketing and building on the diversity of events and tourism products across Arab countries.

He concluded that strengthening the partnership between the tourism and media sectors would help establish sustainable cooperation, expand travel between Arab countries, support economic development and advance joint tourism integration.

//Petra// MF