Genie In A Book Sets Oct. 23 Order Deadline For Personalized Diwali Storybooks

A Family's Diwali Story Comes to Life

Families can put up to four loved ones into a custom printed book in time for the Festival of Lights on Nov. 8. Expedited orders are accepted through Oct. 23.

- Robert Odil

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Families who want a personalized Diwali storybook in hand before the Festival of Lights on Sunday, Nov. 8, have until Friday, Oct. 16, to order with standard book-rate delivery, Genie in a Book announced today. The deadline for orders with expedited shipping is Friday, Oct. 23.

Genie in a Book does not sell pre-written titles. Customers can make a book about any subject, and each one is written and illustrated from scratch based on the photos they upload and the story they describe. For Diwali, that means the book reflects how one particular family celebrates, whether that is making rangoli together, lighting diyas, sharing favorite sweets or listening to a grandparent's stories.

Up to four people can appear as main characters, so siblings, cousins, parents and grandparents can share the same book. One family might follow two siblings getting the house ready with their grandparents. Another might send four cousins into a magical world hidden inside a rangoli design.

“Every family celebrates Diwali a little differently, so we start from a blank page each time,” said Rob Odil, co-founder of Genie in a Book.“They tell us who is in the story and what their holiday looks like, and the book is built from that.”

To make a book, customers upload photos, describe their story and choose an art style and reading level. A free preview is available before purchase. The service uses AI to create the story and illustrations from those photos and instructions. Art styles include Layered Paper, which gives scenes the look of cut and stacked paper, and Claymation, which gives characters and settings a sculpted-clay look.

Before a book goes to print, a team member reviews its pages and illustrations for errors. Customers also review their own book before it prints.

Personalized coloring books are $15, paperback storybooks are $35 and hardcover books are $50. Three bundles are also available: Paperback + Coloring for $45, Hardcover + Coloring for $60 and the Keepsake Bundle, which pairs a hardcover with a paperback, for $70. Every order includes a free digital flipbook and printable PDF.

Diwali examples and ordering details are available at our Diwali Books Page.

Robert Odil

Genie in a Book

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Genie in a Book Sets Oct. 23 Order Deadline for Personalized Diwali Storybooks News Provided By Genie in a Book October 09, 2026, 23:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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