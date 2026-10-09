Zelensky Discusses Graham Act, Anti-Ballistic Missile Production With U.S. Congressional Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Zelensky announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“I am grateful to the U.S. congressional delegation – Roger Wicker, Senator Kevin Cramer, Congressman Marc Veasey, and Congressman Dan Crenshaw – for being here with our people today amid virtually nonstop Russian attacks. Russia is not getting what it wants on the battlefield and is trying to make up for it through escalation,” Zelensky said.

According to him, an air raid alert remained in effect throughout the meeting in Kyiv because of the threat posed by jet-powered Shahed drones. The President stressed that in Kyiv alone, since the beginning of this month, Russian forces have damaged two schools with such drones and struck bridges, energy facilities and other critical infrastructure.

“We can only protect ourselves from this terror by working together, and we discussed how the United States can help save lives. Of course, we expect the Lindsey Graham Act to be implemented. This is a matter of political will, and it is now important to show leadership and fully cut off the financial flows sustaining Russia's war machine,” Zelensky emphasized.

The sides also discussed other necessary steps, including accelerating licensing for the production of missiles for Patriot systems.

“Ukraine is ready not only to produce ballistic missile interceptors for its own needs, but also to strengthen the United States and its allies through joint production,” Zelensky stressed.

He thanked the United States for its unwavering support.

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As Ukrinform reported, a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation in Kyiv expressed support for expanding Ukraine's access to Starlink capabilities and coverage.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine