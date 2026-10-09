Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Kyiv Boosts Public Security And Increases Patrols

Kyiv Boosts Public Security And Increases Patrols


Date: 2026-10-09 07:15:51

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Given the difficult situation in Kyiv caused by power outages and disruptions to municipal infrastructure, I have instructed the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to urgently set up locations across the capital where people can receive assistance,” the minister said.

The decision was made following a morning conference call chaired by the President of Ukraine.

“The first tents have already been set up in the Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital. If necessary, we will increase the number of these locations both in Kyiv and in other regions,” Vyhivskyi added.

At the State Emergency Service tents, people can charge their electronic devices and access Wi-Fi.

He also said that“we are stepping up public security measures as well, increasing the number of National Police and National Guard patrols on the streets after dark.”

“Today, I also briefed the Prime Minister of Ukraine on the assistance our units are providing to protect critical infrastructure facilities, including bridges. We are doing everything possible to ensure that Russia's plans to paralyze the capital fail,” Vyhivskyi stressed.

Read also: Mobile shelters being installed at railway stations in Kyiv region

As Ukrinform reported, Points of Invincibility are being set up in three Kyiv districts where the energy supply situation is most difficult.

MENAFN09102026000193011044ID1111785878



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search