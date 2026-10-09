US Agrees On Diesel Fuel Supplies From Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump announced this on his social media platform Truth Social, Ukrinform reports.

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace, another 500,000 tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 tons immediately thereafter,” Trump said.

He added that Russia had subsequently pledged to release another 3 million tons of diesel fuel onto the market,“based on the condition of their oil refineries.”

“Between our total control of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian energy, diesel prices for Americans and, indeed, the world, will be coming down, in record numbers, and fast!” the U.S. President stressed.

Ukraine to step up strikes on Russian oil refineries in response to Putin's 'new doctrine' – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's seaborne exports of petroleum products reached a three-month high in September, despite a decline in diesel fuel shipments.

Photo: The White House