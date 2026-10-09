Zelensky: Ukrainian Negotiating Team Used As“Smokescreen” Amid US-Russia Diesel Deal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the statement in comments to journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Our Ukrainian team, our negotiating team, is currently in Florida on a two-day visit, holding talks with the American team on ending this terrible war. At the very least, on a ceasefire. An energy ceasefire could be the beginning. This is very important for our people, for our families. And precisely at this moment, when our team is talking with the American team in Florida, the President of the United States is speaking with the Kremlin leader, the leader of this war, the leader of this aggression, and has reached an agreement that America will allow Russia to export diesel,” Zelensky said.

He noted that such an agreement would mean additional money for the war. According to the President of Ukraine, this only fuels Vladimir Putin and gives him the opportunity to wage more war.

“And precisely at this moment, when we are talking about peace, America is giving Russia the opportunity to export diesel. This is, I do not know, millions, billions. In any case, all of this goes toward the war against people, against Ukraine, against all of us. I believe that our team is simply being used as a smokescreen, and that is definitely not fair. It is definitely not the way partners should act. And, in my view, unfortunately, it is a weak decision by strong partners,” Zelensky said.

: Letting Russia sell fuel means investing in its wa

As Ukrinform reported, with U.S. approval, Russia will supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the global market and substantially increase its exports going forward.