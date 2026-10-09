Ukrainians In Rome Hold Charity Dinner To Raise Funds For AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Patriarchal Pro-Cathedral of Saint Sophia in Rome, according to Ukrinform.

The event took place in the auditorium adjacent to the cathedral. The charity initiative was launched in 2025 by the“Saint Sophia” Religious Society and the Congress of Ukrainians in Italy. This year's gathering brought together 46 participants.

Initially, the funds were intended to purchase a vehicle for the unit where Iryna Tepla, a Ukrainian volunteer from Rome, serves. However, after the stabilization point was destroyed by a strike, the military asked that the collected funds be used for the essentials needed for its operation, including medications, medical supplies, EcoFlow charging stations, and other equipment.

The evening's program also included a charity auction, musical performances, and Ukrainian cuisine. Among the auction items were a T-shirt featuring a print of Mykola Strus's painting dedicated to Stepan Bandera, and women's scarves created as merchandise for the film“Chervona Ruta.” The musical portion of the event was led by Vasylina Ilkiv, who performed several Ukrainian songs. Singer and saxophonist Mykhailo Tupas also joined the program.

The name“Warm Dinner” is associated with Iryna Tepla, who, before the full-scale war, was an entrepreneur baking Easter cakes and desserts for charitable initiatives and now serves as a medic in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine receives more than 4,800 units of power equipment this year

The organizers emphasize that the main goal of the initiative is to support Ukrainian military personnel while also creating a space for the Ukrainian community in Rome to meet and socialize.

As reported by Ukrinform, a march and rally in honor of Ukraine's defenders took plac in Helsinki, organized by the Association of Ukrainians in Finland in cooperation with the Ukrainian Embassy.

Photo: Basilica minore di Santa Sofia / Facebook