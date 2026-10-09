Russia Increasing Number And Geographic Reach Of Attacks Using Jet-Powered Drones Ukrainian Air Force

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"If we look at the statistics from previous days, we can see that there were significantly more piston-engine drones, with jet-powered ones accounting for literally a third, while the rest were conventional, classic Shaheds. This shows that the enemy is making certain changes not only to its tactics but also to the means it uses. Over the past two days, we have indeed seen a large number of jet-powered drones, but that does not mean conventional Shaheds have become a thing of the past," Ihnat said.

He added that all available countermeasures were currently being used against both jet-powered and conventional drones.

Air Force: Drone interceptors will not be available in necessary quantities until at least end of November

Ihnat also noted that the enemy had recently been expanding the geographic reach of its jet-powered UAV attacks across various regions of Ukraine.

"Last night [October 8-9], we saw them in the western part of our country and in the north. The enemy is expanding the geographic scope of its strikes, sending small groups of several jet-powered UAVs to different areas. This forces the Air Force's military command to respond to these challenges by dispersing its assets as well. This is another tactic the enemy is employing: instead of striking only the capital, as it has tended to do recently, it is now hitting various regions, too," the spokesperson said.

Countering enemy attacks places a heavy burden on the air defense system, aviation and ground-based fire groups, Ihnat said.

He also stressed that the Air Force was awaiting the development of new, innovative capabilities to increase the interception rate.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army deployed nearly 3,500 jet-powered drones against Ukraine in September.