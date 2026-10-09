MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Japan Gold Provides Clarification on Upcoming Annual General Meeting Procedure

October 09, 2026 6:17 PM EDT | Source: Japan Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (" Japan Gold " or the " Company ") is providing an update, at the request of Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. ("ISS") and further to the September 23, 2026, announcement of the Solidcore Alliance and associated Board member appointments. Two Solidcore nominees for the Japan Gold Board, Victor Flores and Tania Tchedaeva, were appointed to the Japan Gold Board of Directors on September 22, 2026, following the closing of the Solidcore Alliance. The new Directors were not included in the Japan Gold Annual General Meeting ("AGM") materials as they were appointed after the AGM materials had been published and distributed. Therefore, Shareholders will be voting on the 7-person slate of incumbent directors at the upcoming October 22, 2026, AGM, and following the AGM, Victor Flores and Tania Tchedaeva will be re-appointed to the Board, increasing the Board from 7 to 9 members.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Alexia Helgason

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: +1(604) 417-1265

Email: ...

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events, the occurrence of a Future Financing Event, the election of the Company to make an early redemption, the conversion of any principal amount and accrued interest of the Debenture into Shares, expected use of the proceeds of the Offering, TSX-V approval for the conversion of any accrued interest of the Debenture into Shares, and Equinox's anticipated holdings following closing of the Offering. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Japan Gold Corp.