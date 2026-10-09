Goodguys Rod And Custom Association Announces Its 2026 Top 12 Of The Year Winners!
Goodguys 2026 Custom of the Year: 1937 Lincoln Zephyr, owned by Taylor Yeager, built by Hot Rods & Hobbies
Goodguys 2026 Truck of the Year Late: 1967 Chevy C10, owned by Thomas Dickerson, built by Thomas Performance Engineering
Goodugys 2026 Custom Rod of the Year: 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, owned by Doyle and Karen Thomas, built by Rutterz Rodz
Goodguys 2026 Street Machine of the Year: 1970 Chevy Chevelle, owned by Matt Jewell, Built by Eddie's Rod & Custom
Goodguys 2026 Hot Rod of the Year: 1932 Ford Roadster, owned by Todd Samson, built by Gray's Garage
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has announced its Top 12 of the Year specialty car and truck winners of 2026, presented by Surventis.FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world's largest hot rodding association, has announced its remaining Top 12 of the Year specialty car and truck winners of 2026, presented by Surventis. Six of these incredible cars and trucks were selected from a group of finalists chosen at different Goodguys events throughout the year and across the country, while the other six were selected at specific events.
All of the Top 12 winners will be on display during the upcoming Goodguys 29th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 20–22, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event will wrap-up Goodguys 43rd season and is the only event where all Top 12 Winners will be shown together. The Southwest Nationals brings in over 3,000 hot rods, classic trucks and specialty vehicles for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times in the Arizona sun.
Congratulations to the Goodguys 2026 Top 12 of the Year presented by Surventis:
LMC Truck of the Year Early: 1956 Ford F100, owned by Tony Jurado, built by South City Rod and Custom
Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late: 1967 Chevy C10, owned by Thomas Dickerson, built by Thomas Performance Engineering
Scott's Hotrods N' Customs Custom of the Year: 1937 Lincoln Zephyr, owned by Taylor Yeager, built by Hot Rods & Hobbies
Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year: 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, owned by Doyle and Karen Thomas, built by Rutterz Rodz
Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year: 1969 Yenko Nova, owned by Phil Mitchell, restored by Level One Restoration
Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year: 1967 Pontiac Firebird, owned by Keith Sasich, built by Dutchboys Hotrods
Roadster Shop 4x4 of the Year: 1987 Chevy Crew Cab, owned by Greg Heinrich, built by Ironworks Speed & Kustom
Surventis Goodguys Most Bitchin': 1980 Trans Am, owned by Angie Johnson, built by Johnson's Hot Rod Shop
Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year: John Fairleigh's 1933 Ford Roadster | Built by Big Creek Restoration
Forgeline Street Machine of the Year: 1970 Chevy Chevelle, owned by Matt Jewell, Built by Eddie's Rod & Custom
Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year: 1932 Ford Roadster, owned by Todd Samson, built by Gray's Garage
Meguair's West Coast d'Elegance: 1955 VW Karmann Ghia, owned by Dennis Troggio, built by Type One Restorations
For more information about Goodguys and their Top 12 of 2026 presented by Surventis winners for 2026, go to or check out Fuel Curve for feature stories about each classic vehicles.
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Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
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