Goodguys Rod And Custom Association Announces Its 2026 Top 12 Of The Year Winners!

Goodguys 2026 Custom of the Year: 1937 Lincoln Zephyr, owned by Taylor Yeager, built by Hot Rods & Hobbies

Goodguys 2026 Truck of the Year Late: 1967 Chevy C10, owned by Thomas Dickerson, built by Thomas Performance Engineering

Goodugys 2026 Custom Rod of the Year: 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, owned by Doyle and Karen Thomas, built by Rutterz Rodz

Goodguys 2026 Street Machine of the Year: 1970 Chevy Chevelle, owned by Matt Jewell, Built by Eddie's Rod & Custom

Goodguys 2026 Hot Rod of the Year: 1932 Ford Roadster, owned by Todd Samson, built by Gray's Garage

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has announced its Top 12 of the Year specialty car and truck winners of 2026, presented by Surventis.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world's largest hot rodding association, has announced its remaining Top 12 of the Year specialty car and truck winners of 2026, presented by Surventis. Six of these incredible cars and trucks were selected from a group of finalists chosen at different Goodguys events throughout the year and across the country, while the other six were selected at specific events.All of the Top 12 winners will be on display during the upcoming Goodguys 29th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 20–22, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event will wrap-up Goodguys 43rd season and is the only event where all Top 12 Winners will be shown together. The Southwest Nationals brings in over 3,000 hot rods, classic trucks and specialty vehicles for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times in the Arizona sun.Congratulations to the Goodguys 2026 Top 12 of the Year presented by Surventis:LMC Truck of the Year Early: 1956 Ford F100, owned by Tony Jurado, built by South City Rod and CustomDakota Digital Truck of the Year Late: 1967 Chevy C10, owned by Thomas Dickerson, built by Thomas Performance EngineeringScott's Hotrods N' Customs Custom of the Year: 1937 Lincoln Zephyr, owned by Taylor Yeager, built by Hot Rods & HobbiesVintage Air Custom Rod of the Year: 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, owned by Doyle and Karen Thomas, built by Rutterz RodzSnap-on Muscle Car of the Year: 1969 Yenko Nova, owned by Phil Mitchell, restored by Level One RestorationGriot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year: 1967 Pontiac Firebird, owned by Keith Sasich, built by Dutchboys HotrodsRoadster Shop 4x4 of the Year: 1987 Chevy Crew Cab, owned by Greg Heinrich, built by Ironworks Speed & KustomSurventis Goodguys Most Bitchin': 1980 Trans Am, owned by Angie Johnson, built by Johnson's Hot Rod ShopClassic Instruments Street Rod of the Year: John Fairleigh's 1933 Ford Roadster | Built by Big Creek RestorationForgeline Street Machine of the Year: 1970 Chevy Chevelle, owned by Matt Jewell, Built by Eddie's Rod & CustomTanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year: 1932 Ford Roadster, owned by Todd Samson, built by Gray's GarageMeguair's West Coast d'Elegance: 1955 VW Karmann Ghia, owned by Dennis Troggio, built by Type One RestorationsFor more information about Goodguys and their Top 12 of 2026 presented by Surventis winners for 2026, go to or check out Fuel Curve for feature stories about each classic vehicles.MEDIA ASSETS

Steven Bunker

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association

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Goodguys Rod and Custom Association Announces its 2026 Top 12 of the Year Winners! News Provided By Goodguys Rod & Custom Association October 09, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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