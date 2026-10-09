The Bamboo Parlour Secret Opens Guest And Travel Advisor Interest Lists For New Ocho Rios Thriller

Jamaica's upcoming immersive island thriller invites travelers to register for first-session news and travel advisors to receive trade and launch information.

- Addison JaynesOCHO RIOS, ST ANN, JAMAICA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bamboo Parlour Secret: The Final Dinner, an upcoming immersive island thriller in Ocho Rios, has opened interest registration for travelers and travel advisors ahead of its launch. Visitors can register to hear when the first sessions become available, while advisors can join a dedicated trade list for information to help them introduce the experience to clients.Behind the concept is a fictional island parlour that fell silent nearly a century ago. Its story invites guests into a world of faded hospitality, unanswered questions and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Through live performance, atmospheric sound and lighting, and interactive discovery, participants become part of the unfolding mystery.The approximately 45-minute experience is designed for private groups of two to six guests, aged 12 and over. Each booking keeps the party together, making the format suitable for couples, friends and families with teenagers seeking another activity to include in their Jamaica itinerary.“We want visitors to do more than watch a story. At the Bamboo Parlour, they step inside it, explore it together and become part of the mystery,” said Addison Jaynes, founder of The Bamboo Parlour Secret: The Final Dinner.The attraction combines immersive theatre with environmental mystery and hands-on exploration. Its setting and storytelling place guests inside the action, with details to discover together as the experience progresses. Despite its name, The Final Dinner does not include a meal: the dinner is part of the story.Located on DaCosta Drive in Ocho Rios, the attraction is preparing to welcome both international visitors and Jamaican residents. Sessions will require advance online reservations. An opening date has not yet been announced but is expected in late November or early December.Travelers can join the guest interest list at thefinaldinner to receive an email when the first sessions are released.Travel advisors are invited to select the dedicated advisor registration option on the same website. The planned trade information includes net and commissionable rates, an agent-code programme and launch dates ahead of the public release. Preregistration gives advisors a way to receive those details as they prepare recommendations for clients traveling to Jamaica.The website also provides registration options for media and content creators interested in future coverage and preview opportunities.As opening preparations continue, recruitment is underway for the Keeper of the Parlour, the attraction's supervisor. Advance applications are also being accepted for upcoming Parlour Storykeeper actor and game-master positions. Role descriptions and applications are available through the careers page.About The Bamboo Parlour Secret: The Final DinnerThe Bamboo Parlour Secret: The Final Dinner is an upcoming immersive island thriller from Reliant Adventures Limited in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Combining live performance, atmospheric storytelling and interactive discovery, the attraction offers an approximately 45-minute private experience for groups of two to six guests, aged 12 and over.

Addison Jaynes

Reliant Adventures Limited, D.B.A. The Bamboo Parlour Secret

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The Bamboo Parlour Secret Opens Guest and Travel Advisor Interest Lists for New Ocho Rios Thriller News Provided By Reliant Destinations Corp. October 09, 2026, 22:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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