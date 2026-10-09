Residents Medical Reaffirms Commitment To America's Physician Workforce And Underserved Communities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Amid heightened visa scrutiny, Dr. Michael Everest emphasizes the importance of qualified physicians who train, remain and serve in the United States.

- Dr. Michael EverestLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As immigration and physician visa programs draw renewed attention, Residents Medical is reaffirming a longstanding priority: helping strengthen America's healthcare workforce, particularly in communities where access to physicians remains limited.The United States could face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to projections from the Association of American Medical Colleges. In rural regions and underserved urban neighborhoods, recruitment and retention challenges can translate into longer waits for care and fewer local treatment options.For more than two decades, Residents Medical has supported qualified medical graduates pursuing U.S. residency training. The organization encourages physicians to build lasting careers in the United States and contribute to communities facing healthcare workforce shortages.“Our commitment is to America's healthcare future. Across this country, rural communities and underserved neighborhoods are struggling to access the physicians they need. At Residents Medical, we believe qualified international medical graduates who are committed to training, practicing, and serving in the United States can be part of the solution. We are dedicated to strengthening the American healthcare workforce and bringing quality care to communities that need it most,” said Dr. Michael Everest, Founder, Chairman and Chief Academic Officer of Residents Medical.Dr. Everest discussed physician shortages and the importance of retaining doctors in underserved U.S. communities during a September 2025 CNN appearance. His remarks underscored the importance of not only training physicians, but also creating conditions that encourage them to establish careers where medical services are needed.Physician Retention Amid Visa UncertaintyAs visa requirements and federal oversight evolve, Residents Medical emphasizes both compliance with applicable immigration rules and the value of viable training pathways for qualified physicians. International Medical Graduates are one part of the broader effort to meet America's healthcare needs; long-term retention and community service remain essential to that effort.The organization provides residency guidance, mentorship and clinical experience opportunities to help medical graduates navigate U.S. graduate medical education. Its broader goal is to support physicians who aspire to contribute to American patient care over the course of their careers.For Residents Medical, the intended outcome is straightforward: physicians gain opportunities to build meaningful careers, while American hospitals and patients can benefit from a stronger healthcare workforce. When physicians serve communities that need them, America benefits.About Residents MedicalResidents Medical is a U.S.-based medical residency consulting and placement organization supporting qualified medical graduates pursuing residency training in the United States. Through guidance, mentorship, clinical experience opportunities and graduate medical education relationships, the organization helps physicians pursue their Dream Residency and encourages long-term service to American communities.

Angie Lou

Residents Medical Group

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Dr. Michael Everest Discusses Physician Shortages

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Residents Medical Reaffirms Commitment to America's Physician Workforce and Underserved Communities News Provided By Residents Medical Group October 09, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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