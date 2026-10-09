AI Is Rewriting Entry-Level Work Faster Than It Is Replacing It, Two Workforce Studies Suggest

Demand for core AI skills in Canada rose 37 per cent between 2018 and 2023, while demand for peripheral AI skills fell 46.4 per cent. Source: Conference Board of Canada for the Vector Institute, October 2024.

Junior roles in the most AI-exposed occupations are seven times more likely to demand traditionally senior skills than junior roles in the least exposed occupations. Source: PwC 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, published 15 June 2026.

Skills in AI-exposed jobs are changing twice as fast as elsewhere, while Canadian demand has shifted sharply toward core AI skills and governance.

- Dr. Mohammad Baten, President and CEO, Edison CollegeVICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The skills required to do an AI-exposed job are changing more than twice as fast as those for jobs least exposed to the technology, according to PwC's 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, published in June - a gap 75 per cent wider than the firm recorded a year earlier.The same research describes a sharp change at the entry point. Junior roles in the most AI-exposed occupations are seven times more likely to demand traditionally senior skills such as leadership and strategic thinking than junior roles in the least exposed occupations. Early-career postings have flattened across highly AI-exposed sectors overall, while what PwC calls "seniorised" entry-level roles have grown 35 per cent since 2019. New tasks added to AI-exposed roles are two and a half times more likely to draw on judgement, empathy and creativity.Canadian data points to the same restructuring from a different direction. "Artificial Intelligence Talent in Canada," prepared by the Conference Board of Canada for the Vector Institute in partnership with the Future Skills Centre and published in October 2024, found demand for core AI skills rose 37 per cent between 2018 and 2023. Demand for peripheral AI skills - those that support AI work but transfer to other contexts, such as software development and design or cloud computing - fell 46.4 per cent over the same period. The report attributes that fall to automation tools increasingly absorbing those tasks. Within the core, the sharpest growth was in skills for running AI systems, up 48 per cent, and managing machine learning projects, up 60 per cent.The report identified governance as the capacity Canada most needs to build on its existing strength."We must now focus on cultivating translational skills that bridge technical expertise with business and domain-specific applications, and increase capacity in AI governance to capitalize on this leadership," said Melissa Judd, Vice President of Research Operations and Academic Partnerships at the Vector Institute, in the report's October 2024 announcement."Put those two findings together and you get an uncomfortable conclusion for anyone selling a weekend AI course," said Dr. Mohammad Baten, President and CEO of Edison College. "The layer that short courses teach best is the layer in decline. What's rising is the core - the mathematics, the models, and the governance to deploy them responsibly - plus the judgement to know when a system is wrong. That takes a programme, not an afternoon."Edison College's artificial intelligence diploma runs 56 weeks and 1,120 hours, delivered online across Canada or in class at the college's Victoria campus. Its sixteen courses cover programming fundamentals, mathematics for AI, data science, database management, machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, big data analytics and data visualisation, alongside a dedicated course in AI ethics and data governance and a capstone project. No prior programming experience is required for entry; applicants need a high school credential or mature-student standing, together with Grade 10 mathematics or an equivalent assessment and a recognised English proficiency result.StudentAid BC funding is available to eligible students, and the college partners with Windmill Microlending, which provides loans of up to $15,000 to eligible newcomers to Canada.Edison College was founded in 1973 and is a private career college based in Victoria, British Columbia, offering career-focused certificate and diploma programs across health, business and technology fields, delivered online and in class.

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AI Is Rewriting Entry-Level Work Faster Than It Is Replacing It, Two Workforce Studies Suggest News Provided By ABM College October 09, 2026, 22:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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