Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market Set To Double By 2034 As Metal America Scales

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) North America held 36% of the $44.86 billion market in 2025. Austin-based Metal America sells and installs steel buildings in all 48 contiguous states.

- Colin Knutson, Founder & CEO, Metal AmericaAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The global pre-engineered metal building market was valued at $44.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $97.84 billion by 2034, according to a market report from Fortune Business Insights. That forecast works out to a 9.05% compound annual growth rate from 2026 through 2034. North America held the largest regional share, 36% of global revenue in 2025.The forecast matches what Metal America's sales team hears every day. The Austin-based company sells and installs metal buildings in all 48 contiguous states, and its customers keep asking for the things the report highlights. They want a building that goes up quickly and does not blow the budget."The report confirms what we hear on the phone all day," said Colin Knutson, founder and CEO of Metal America. "People want a steel building that goes up fast and comes without surprises. We built this company around that. One team handles the quote, the financing options, the delivery and the install, so the customer is not chasing five different vendors."What Is Driving DemandFortune Business Insights names the need for rapid, cost-efficient construction as the primary growth driver for pre-engineered steel. Sustainable construction practices and energy-efficient building systems are adding to that demand. The report also flags steel price volatility as the market's main restraint.Metal America's buying model is built to absorb that volatility. The company works with a nationwide network of steel suppliers, so a project can be priced against more than one supplier on cost or lead time. That gives a customer somewhere else to go when one supplier's steel prices jump.Speed matters just as much. Standard garages typically move from order to installation in two to four weeks, depending on location, and most are installed in a single day. Delivery and installation are included free on every order.Where Metal America Fits in the MarketMetal America's residential and agricultural lineup includes carports, RV covers, shops and barndominiums. Its metal garage line has 12 standard builds. The smallest is a 20x20x9 single-car garage, and the largest is a 30x50x12 garage with 1,500 square feet of floor space.Barndominium shells are available nationwide. In Texas and Oklahoma, Metal America also builds turnkey barndominiums from shell to finish-out, with a typical project completed in about nine months.The commercial line includes 23 standard commercial metal buildings for warehouses, manufacturing plants, aircraft hangars and sports facilities. The smallest is a 70x100x18 food production building with 7,000 square feet of floor space. The largest is a 250x600x40 distribution center with 150,000 square feet. Warehousing and manufacturing are the same applications the Fortune Business Insights report ranks among the largest in the market.Fewer Hand-Offs for BuyersThe report lists regulatory compliance and design customization as ongoing challenges for the industry. Metal America supplies the generic engineered drawings most permit offices accept, with site-specific plans available when a county requires them. The company can also source the concrete slab, which is billed separately.Buyers can choose traditional financing or a rent-to-own plan that requires no credit check. Every order can be tracked online after purchase.Metal America launched in June 2024. It has since opened a commercial building line and built referral programs for general contractors and real estate agents, two channels that reach buyers before they start shopping."A market projected to grow about 9% a year rewards whoever makes buying simple," Knutson said. "A lot of this industry still runs on paper order forms and phone tag. We plan to win share the boring way. Show up fast and do what we said we would."Homeowners and business owners can request a quote for a pre-engineered metal building at metal-america.About Metal AmericaMetal America is a metal construction company headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company was founded in June 2024 and sells and installs carports, RV covers, garages, shops, barndominiums and commercial steel buildings, with free delivery and installation on every order. Shell builds are available in all 48 contiguous states, and turnkey barndominium finish-out is available in Texas and Oklahoma. Learn more at metal-america.SourceFortune Business Insights, Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market report.

Logan Hermer

Metal America

+1 7373810896

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Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market Set to Double by 2034 as Metal America Scales News Provided By Metal America October 09, 2026, 22:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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