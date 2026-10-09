Mayor Acquanetta Warren Earns Broad Support As Campaign Focuses On Results For Fontana

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Public safety, labor, and community leaders back Warren as she campaigns on safer neighborhoods, affordable housing, and continued investment in Fontana.

- Mayor Acquanetta Warren

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Election Day approaching, Mayor Acquanetta Warren is heading into the final weeks of her reelection campaign with broad support from public safety organizations, labor groups, community leaders and local elected officials.

Warren, Fontana's four-term mayor, is campaigning on her record of public safety, housing, economic development, homelessness response and investment in neighborhoods, while making the case for continuing the work underway throughout Fontana.

"Serving the people of Fontana has always been about getting results and making sure every neighborhood has a voice," Warren said. "We have worked together to make our city safer, create opportunities for working families, address homelessness, support local businesses and invest in the services our residents depend on. There is more work ahead, and I am ready to keep working for Fontana."

Warren's campaign has highlighted support from organizations representing police officers, firefighters, sheriff's employees, carpenters, laborers and other working families.

Campaign materials identify supporters including the Fontana Police Officers' Association, San Bernardino County Professional Firefighters Local 935, Sheriff's Employees' Benefit Association, Teamsters Joint Council 42, Western States Regional Council of Carpenters and Laborers' International Union of North America Local 783.

The coalition also includes local elected and community leaders who have worked with Warren on issues affecting Fontana and the Inland Empire.

Public safety remains central to Warren's campaign. Her campaign points to investments in police staffing, fire protection, parks, sports facilities, and neighborhood services as examples of Fontana's focus on public safety and quality of life.

Housing and affordability are another major focus. Warren's campaign says the city has worked to streamline housing approvals, secure funding for housing opportunities, and encourage economic development that creates jobs and expands shopping and services for residents.

The campaign is also highlighting Fontana's response to homelessness, including efforts to clear street encampments near schools and connect unhoused individuals with mental health, substance-use treatment and other services.

"For me, leadership means listening, solving problems, and following through," Warren said. "Fontana's success has never belonged to one person. It comes from residents, employees, businesses, first responders, community organizations and local leaders working together. Fontana Together moves Fontana forward."

Warren was first elected mayor in 2010 and is currently serving her fourth term. Her campaign is asking Fontana voters to return her to office in the November 3, 2026 election.

Heading into the final weeks of the campaign, Warren is focusing on safer neighborhoods, stronger communities, housing opportunities, economic growth, parks and youth programs, and continued investment in streets and infrastructure.

More information about Mayor Acquanetta Warren and her campaign is available at Acquanetta.

Paid for by Citizens and Friends for Acquanetta Warren for Mayor 2026 (FPPC ID# 1256423)

Acquanetta Warren

Citizens and Friends of Acquanetta Warren

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Mayor Acquanetta Warren Earns Broad Support as Campaign Focuses on Results for Fontana News Provided By F.Y.I. Technologies, Inc. October 09, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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