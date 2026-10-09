2027“Chase's Calendar Of Events” Recognizes National Pre-Apprenticeship Week

Cyndie Williams

Observance founded by the Carpenter Contractor Trust is listed for the first week of May in a leading national calendar of events

- Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, CCT

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The October release of the 2027 edition of“Chase's Calendar of Events” lists National Pre-Apprenticeship Week as an annual nationwide observance, held during the first week of May.

Founded by the Carpenter Contractor Trust, National Pre-Apprenticeship Week appears in the 2027 print and online editions of“Chase's Calendar,” a long-standing national reference for special events, observances and awareness initiatives. The listing gives the observance a lasting national platform to promote pre-apprenticeship opportunities and to strengthen public understanding of career pathways into the skilled trades.

“Seeing National Pre-Apprenticeship Week in the newly released 2027 edition of 'Chase's Calendar of Events' is an important milestone,” said Cyndie Williams, executive director, Carpenter Contractor Trust.“It gives this observance a permanent national presence and helps ensure that the value of pre-apprenticeship programs remains visible to students, families, educators, employers and communities across the country.”

The carpentry pre-apprenticeship program offers a hands-on entry point for people considering careers in construction. Participants develop foundational skills in safety, basic math, tool use and introductory framing, and they gain the preparation, knowledge and confidence needed to pursue a registered apprenticeship and a long-term career in the industry.

National Pre-Apprenticeship Week is an annual opportunity for workforce development organizations, schools, contractors, unions and community partners to spotlight early skills training and accessible pathways into high-demand construction careers.

“Chase's Calendar of Events” is widely regarded as a leading national reference for notable observances. Its annual listings include prominent awareness campaigns and commemorative dates observed by organizations, businesses, schools and communities throughout the United States.

“The skilled trades need a strong, prepared and diverse pipeline of future workers,” Williams said.“National Pre-Apprenticeship Week gives our industry a dedicated time each year to demonstrate that a meaningful, family-sustaining career can begin with the right training and support.”

For more information about the Carpenter Contractor Trust or pre-apprenticeship programs, visit cctmarketing.

About the Carpenter Contractor Trust

The Carpenter Contractor Trust supports workforce development, training and outreach initiatives that connect people with career opportunities in the union carpentry industry. Through programs and partnerships, the trust helps build a skilled, safety-focused workforce prepared to meet the needs of the construction industry.

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Media contact

Patty Hapanowicz

Industry and media relations manager

Carpenter Contractor Trust

Mobile: 732-754-0561

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Tom Peric

PERICPR

+1 609-254-6625

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2027“Chase's Calendar of Events” recognizes National Pre-Apprenticeship Week News Provided By PericPR October 09, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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