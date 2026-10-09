The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces October Collateralized Loan Promotion

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. has been a trusted name for nearly 20 years in the purchase, sale and loan of high-end jewelry, luxury watches, gold and silver rare coins and luxury designer brands. Their professionalism, expertise and discretion sets them apart.

We carefully evaluate and purchase diamond jewelry with expertise, transparency, and respect. From rings and earrings to bracelets and necklaces, every piece is assessed for quality, craftsmanship, and market value to ensure a fair, confident offer.

Luxury watches are an often overlooked source of collateral for loan purposes. Rolex brand can command upwards of $30,000 in loan value and many of the Patek Philippe models can generate even more. The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. are experts in valuing and authenticating.

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. offers a "white glove" approach that caters to individuals who value personalized attention and relevant guidance beyond the traditional retail transaction from general salesperson. Their professionals freely offer knowledge and guidance.

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. stands out as a trusted gold loan provider and jewelry loan company, helping customers access the funds they need by using their gold, silver, platinum, designer handbags, belts, clothing, luggage, and collectible items as collateral.

The Promotion Offers 10% Off All Interest For The Life Of Any Collateralized Loans Initiated in October

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co., a family-owned business with more than 18 years of experience buying, selling, and providing collateralized loans, is announcing a special loan promotion for the month of October. During the promotion, customers who obtain a collateralized loan will receive a 10% reduction in interest for the life of the loan, providing an opportunity to access funds while retaining ownership of their valuable possessions."The October promotion is designed to offer customers greater flexibility when they need immediate financial assistance. The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. provides collateralized loans using a wide range of valuable items, including gold, silver, diamond jewelry, coins, bullion, luxury watches, designer handbags, sterling silverware, and other high-value merchandise. Unlike traditional consignment sales or straight sales, a collateralized loan allows customers to use an item of value as security for the loan without having to sell it. This can provide an alternative for individuals who need access to funds but want to retain items that may have personal, sentimental, or financial value,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.“All loans through The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. are structured for an initial four-month term. At the end of that period, customers have the option to renew the loan for another four months by paying only the interest due. This renewal option can provide customers with additional time to repay the principal while allowing them to keep ownership of their collateral until they are ready to pay off the loan. People's financial circumstances can change, and sometimes having additional time can make all the difference. Our goal is to provide customers with a straightforward way to access money while giving them flexibility and the opportunity to retain items that are important to them,” continues Venice.”For more than 18 years, The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. has built its business around credibility, honesty, and transparent transactions. The company serves customers throughout Boston and the South Shore and works with customers nationwide. Its experienced staff assists customers who are looking to buy, sell, or obtain loans on a broad range of valuable items.“Transparency is an important part of the company's approach. When customers bring in precious-metal items, testing is performed directly in front of the customer. The company utilizes an XRF X-ray scanner to help verify metals and determine karat content, providing customers with an additional level of confidence in the evaluation process,” says Venice.“The company authenticates items before buying or accepting them as collateral, including designer handbags and luxury goods. Its inventory and lending expertise extends to some of the world's most recognized luxury brands. Customers can buy, sell, or obtain loans involving luxury watches from brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, and Omega, as well as designer handbags from Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermès, and Goyard," says Venice.“The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. also specializes in high-end gold and silver jewelry, including pieces from respected names such as Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef and David Yurman. The company additionally deals in diamond jewelry, gold and silver bullion, coins, sterling silverware, and other designer items.”“As a family-owned company, The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. emphasizes personal service and building long-term relationships with customers. The company has also remained active in the community, supporting and participating in local initiatives while maintaining its commitment to serving customers throughout the region and beyond. They offer private appointments and customers visiting the company can also take advantage of free parking, making the process of having valuables evaluated, purchasing merchandise, or discussing a collateralized loan convenient and accessible,” states Venice.“The October collateralized loan promotion provides customers with an opportunity to receive a 10% reduction in interest for the life of their loan while benefiting from the company's four-month loan structure and renewal option. Whether the need is unexpected expenses, a temporary cash-flow challenge, or simply greater financial flexibility, The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. encourages customers to speak with its experienced staff to learn more about available collateralized loan options,” concludes Venice.About The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.For more than 18 years, The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. has been a family-owned business specializing in buying, selling, and collateralized loans involving gold, silver, jewelry, coins, bullion, luxury watches, designer handbags, sterling silverware, and other valuable items. Serving Boston, the South Shore, New England and customers nationwide, the company is committed to credibility, honesty, transparent transactions, professional authentication, and personalized customer service.Media Contact:Jeff VeniceGoldpawnershipThe Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale StreetQuincy, MA 02169Phone: (617) 479-4653Email:...Website:Instagram: @goldpawnershipTikTok: @goldpawnership

Jeff Venice

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.

+1 617-479-4653

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The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces October Collateralized Loan Promotion News Provided By The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. October 09, 2026, 22:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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