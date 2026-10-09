Secret Atlas Launches Antarctica Explorer Yacht Aureum

Rendering of Aureum

- Michele D'Agostino, Co-Founder of Secret AtlasNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expedition Micro Cruise specialist, Secret Atlas, has announced the addition of Explorer Yacht Aureum, the first purpose-designed 36-guest expedition vessel operating in Antarctica, to its expedition portfolio for the 2027/28 and 2028/29 Antarctic and South Georgia seasons.The ice-class explorer yacht will operate under the Secret Atlas banner as part of a long-term partnership with Antarpply Expeditions, featuring the inaugural Antarctica By Air and South Georgia In Depth Expedition Micro Cruise programs.At a time when demand is growing for smaller, more immersive expedition experiences, Aureum offers travelers the opportunity to explore Antarctica and South Georgia in groups that are a fraction of the size of conventional expedition ships. The ship will accommodate just 36 guests in 22 guest cabins, which will include spacious Suites and eight dedicated Single Cabins with no single supplement.On board, guests will enjoy a panoramic observation lounge, bridge lounge, expansive outdoor viewing decks, open observation bow, wellness area with sauna and outdoor hot tub, and a restaurant where all guests dine together in a single sitting, reinforcing the intimate onboard atmosphere.“The introduction of Aureum represents a significant milestone for Secret Atlas and our Expedition Micro Cruise concept,” said Michele D'Agostino, Co-Founder of Secret Atlas.“As demand grows for meaningful, small-group polar expeditions, Aureum enables us to bring our distinctive explorer-led approach to Antarctica and South Georgia on a vessel purpose-designed for just 36 guests. By expanding beyond the Arctic and launching our inaugural Antarctic and South Georgia expeditions, we're building on the principles that have defined Secret Atlas from the beginning: exploration in small groups, deeper wildlife encounters, and access to experiences that larger ships simply cannot replicate. Aureum is the ideal platform to deliver that vision.”As with all Secret Atlas expeditions, guests benefit from an industry-leading guide-to-guest ratio of one experienced Polar Guide for every six guests offering exceptional access to expert insights from experienced expedition leaders, scientists and naturalists."As part of this exciting new chapter, Antarpply Expeditions is pleased to announce a long-term strategic partnership with Secret Atlas, a specialist in premium small-group polar expeditions,” said Teodoro Gounaris, CEO of Antarpply Expeditions“Under this collaboration, Secret Atlas will operate its Expedition Micro Cruise programmes aboard Aureum, reflecting a shared vision of authentic exploration, responsible tourism, operational excellence and exceptional guest experiences."Secret Atlas Expedition Micro Cruises to Antarctica and South Georgia aboard Aureum are now open for bookings for the 2027/28 and 2028/29 seasons. Guests can choose from a range of expeditions, including the signature South Georgia In Depth Expedition Micro Cruise, and the South Georgia & Antarctica – Shackleton Special Expedition Micro Cruise.The new Antarctica By Air program offers travelers a fresh alternative to traditional Antarctic voyages. Operating through the Secret Atlas expedition hub in Puerto Natales, Chile, guests fly directly to Antarctica, significantly reducing time spent crossing the Drake Passage and maximising time exploring. These expeditions include the Antarctic Circle By Air Expedition Micro Cruise, or the Antarctic Peninsula By Air & Sea Expedition Micro Cruise, sailing one way from Ushuaia on the By Air & Sea departures with focus on the traditional sites.For more information on Explorer Yacht Aureum visit Aureum | 36 Guest Expedition Micro Cruise Ship | Secret Atlas.For more information about Secret Atlas, please visit .

Diana Piktel

Imagine PR

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Secret Atlas Launches Antarctica Explorer Yacht Aureum News Provided By Imagine PR October 09, 2026, 22:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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