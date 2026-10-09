Beloved Frozen Pizza Brand Discontinued After Nearly Six Decades On US Supermarket Shelves

MENAFN - Live Mint) Conagra Brands has stopped producing Celeste frozen pizzas, bringing an end to a brand that has occupied a place in American grocery freezers for nearly six decades. The decision is part of a wider effort to simplify the company's product portfolio and prioritise businesses with stronger growth prospects.

Why has Conagra discontinued Celeste Pizza?

The announcement has prompted nostalgic reactions from longtime customers, many of whom associate the affordable frozen pizzas with childhood meals, family kitchens and quick dinners on a budget.

According to TODAY, a Conagra representative confirmed that production had stopped as part of the company's SKU rationalisation process, which involves reviewing individual products and removing those that no longer fit its business priorities. The company had also discussed the decision during its earnings call in September.

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The move comes as Conagra seeks to streamline its operations and improve profitability. Chief executive John Brase has indicated that the company is prepared to discontinue smaller brands that offer limited financial returns.

“There are certain brands and categories where we simply just don't see a future,” Brase said, according to Food Dive.

Conagra's review extends beyond Celeste. The company is examining its wider range of products, including individual stock-keeping units, to reduce complexity and direct investment towards businesses with greater potential. Brase has pointed to the company's range of more than 400 single-serve meal products as an area where a more focused assortment could improve performance.

The company plans to increase investment in categories such as meat snacks and popcorn, while seeking opportunities to strengthen its core businesses. The benefits of its portfolio review are expected to build over the next 12 to 18 months, Food Dive reported.

Will Celeste Pizza still be available in stores?

Although production has ended, shoppers may still find Celeste pizzas in some supermarkets while existing stocks last. A Conagra spokesperson told Fox Business that the company would continue selling its remaining inventory, but there would be no further Celeste products once those supplies were exhausted.

For consumers who have relied on the brand as an inexpensive meal option, the distinction offers little long-term comfort. Availability will depend on how quickly retailers sell through their remaining stock.

The story behind Mama Celeste

The brand traces its origins to Celeste“Mama” Lizio, who built a food business in the Chicago area before selling it to Quaker Oats in 1969, according to Fox Business, which cited a 1988 Los Angeles Times obituary.

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Over the decades, Celeste became familiar to generations of shoppers looking for convenient, affordable pizza. Its departure has revived memories of supermarket promotions and family members who regularly kept the pizzas in their freezers.

The discontinuation is therefore more than a portfolio decision for some customers. It marks the disappearance of a familiar product whose place in everyday life extended well beyond the freezer aisle.