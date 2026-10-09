KIXO9 Launches A New Digital-First Model For Online Gaming In South Asia

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online gaming platform KIXO9 has entered the South Asian Market, folding casino games, sports betting and a rewards program into a single digital landscape. The launch fits a wider pattern in the region. The digitalisation of products and services has become a leading focus in the iGaming industry.

According to the company website, KIXO9 is owned and operated by Kahane Entertainment N.V., and licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. Luke Marker is the CMO of the platform and is the self-reported proponent of the digital-first approach of KIXO9.

Marker framed the platform's ambition of bringing casino gaming, sports betting, rewards, and technology together in a single, easy-to-use product as an inevitable event. The marked rise in adoption of digital-first practices among the South Asian population has necessitated such developments.

The pandemic served as an unprecedented catalyst in the adoption of digital practices in South Asia. A report by The Institute for Policy, Advocacy, and Governance noted that two-thirds of the 600 million Southeast Asian population moved online. In 2026, according to Statista, South Asia was home to the second largest number of internet users.

KIXO9's mobile-optimised website and companion app let users browse games, follow sports markets and manage their accounts from a phone. This reflects how much of the region's gaming activity now happens on mobile devices rather than desktops.

Marker also drew attention to KIXO9's focus on service and product integration. It is a move that the CMO says is built around the current shift towards combining multiple forms of digital entertainment rather than focusing on individual betting markets.

Operators are moving away from single-purpose betting or casino apps. KIXO9 launches with more than 1,500 casino titles spanning instant games, slots and live-dealer formats, sourced from over 30 gaming partners. This is alongside three separate sportsbooks covering a wide range of sports and markets from around the world.

The platform structure is an acknowledgment of the trend of integrated iGaming elements within a single system. South Asian players are increasingly searching for platforms that can provide a complete and interconnected gaming experience. Operators that fail to meet these standards may find their players leaving for better equipped competitors.

Certainly, digitalisation is just the first step of entering into the iGaming space. AI, changes in player behaviour, and general shifts in the entertainment consumption create an ever evolving online gaming landscape. The performance of newer platforms such as KIXO9 will be dependent upon the continued development of its games catalogue, technology, and player-first features.

Media Contact:

KIXO9

Luke Marker, Chief Marketing Officer

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