Abundant Beginnings Company (ABC Surrogacy) Marks 13 Years Under Original Ownership

Nicole Lawson & Julie Allgood

Founded in 2013 by Julie Allgood and Nicole Lawson, the gestational surrogacy agency remains privately and independently owned as investors enter the field.

- Nicole LawsonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Abundant Beginnings Company (ABC Surrogacy ), a gestational surrogacy agency serving intended parents and gestational surrogates nationally and internationally, is marking 13 years in operation under the same ownership that was founded in 2013. Co-founders Julie Allgood and Nicole Lawson continue to own and lead the agency, which has helped welcome more than 235 babies since its first match.The anniversary arrives as private equity investment has entered the surrogacy agency sector, with investment firms acquiring established U.S. agencies in recent years.ABC Surrogacy has remained privately and independently owned since its founding. The agency is woman-owned, and both founders remain directly involved in the daily work of matching and supporting families.“When we started ABC, I kept asking myself how to make something so complicated a little easier for the next family,” said Nicole Lawson, co-founder of Abundant Beginnings Company.“Thirteen years later, that's still the question we ask. Owning the agency ourselves means the people making decisions are the same people sitting with families on their hardest days and their happiest ones.”Both founders bring personal experience to the work. Lawson and her husband became parents to two daughters through surrogacy, and she is also a co-founder of the Baby Quest Foundation, a nonprofit that provides grants to people who need financial help with fertility treatment. Allgood began her career as an early childhood specialist in Chicago and holds a master's degree in psychology with additional training as a mediator.One practice the founders cite as central to their approach is how the agency's fee is structured. ABC Surrogacy does not charge intended parents a fee to review surrogate profiles, and the agency does not collect its fee until a gestational surrogate is ready to commit to a match and medical records have been approved by the intended parent's fertility doctor.“We won't take a dime until there's a surrogate ready to commit and match,” said Julie Allgood, co-founder of Abundant Beginnings Company.“Anything else would go against our values. Our role is to serve surrogates and intended parents equally and to protect that balance for both of them.”Women who become a gestational surrogate with ABC Surrogacy are assigned a dedicated case manager for the length of their journey, and the agency offers pre-match meetings so intended parents and gestational surrogates can get to know one another before committing. Its staff includes women who have completed gestational surrogacy journeys themselves, women who have experience in social work and medical clinics, along with a registered nurse who reviews each candidate's medical history. ABC Surrogacy works with families of all structures, including LGBTQ+ couples, single parents, and international intended parents.The agency is certified by Mitera (Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialists) and are active members of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and SEEDS (Ethics Organization).“Surrogacy is built on trust,” Lawson said.“Families trust us with the thing they want most in the world, and gestational surrogates trust us with a year or more of their lives. We intend to keep earning that trust the same way we always have, as an independent agency.”About Abundant Beginnings Company:Abundant Beginnings Company (ABC Surrogacy) is a privately owned gestational surrogacy agency founded in 2013 by Julie Allgood and Nicole Lawson. The agency recruits, screens, matches, and supports gestational surrogates and intended parents throughout the United States and internationally, with services that include surrogate screening, matching, case management, and coordination with legal and medical professionals.

Nicole Lawson

Abundant Beginnings Company

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Abundant Beginnings Company (ABC Surrogacy) Marks 13 Years Under Original Ownership News Provided By Abundant Beginnings Company October 09, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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