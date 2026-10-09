Sound.Me Brings Creator Campaigns To Chatgpt And Claude With New MCP Server

Sound now works with ChatGPT and Claude

Sound's campaign dashboard tracks creator campaign performance.

Artists, labels and brands can manage short-video creator campaigns through ChatGPT and Claude within spending limits they set.

- Alex Akimov LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sound, the creator marketplace where artists, record labels and brands pay creators to make short videos with their sound or product, today released an MCP server that connects ChatGPT, Claude and Cursor to an advertiser's Sound account. Advertisers can now plan a campaign, launch it and follow its results by asking their assistant in plain words.MCP, the Model Context Protocol, is the open standard assistants use to work with outside services. Once connected, an assistant can look up a sound from a TikTok, Instagram or YouTube link, estimate what a budget would deliver, launch the campaign and report its running totals: creators, videos, views, likes, comments and shares. The projection is the same one Sound's campaign builder shows.An advertiser can ask, "What would $500 get me for this TikTok sound?", then "Launch that campaign in the United States for 7 days," and later "How are my campaigns doing so far?""Planning a campaign is mostly questions: what a budget will deliver, where to run it and for how long," said Alex Akimov. "Our customers already ask their assistant those questions. Now the assistant can answer with real numbers from their own account, and launch the campaign when they say yes."The advertiser stays in control. A connection is made only after the advertiser signs in on Sound and approves it. Spending limits are set at that step, per campaign, per day and per month, and start at $500, $1,000 and $3,000. The assistant is instructed to show the exact amount and wait for the advertiser's approval before any purchase, and access can be revoked at any time from the Sound dashboard. Sound's team continues to watch every video and makes sure creators follow the advertiser's directions.The connection is available now for Sound advertiser accounts. Setup steps for ChatGPT, Claude and Cursor are at . Other assistants that support remote MCP servers with sign-in can use the same server address, .About SoundSound is a two-sided creator marketplace: artists, record labels and brands pay creators to make short videos with their sound or product on TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, and creators use the Sound app to apply to daily paid campaigns and cash out via PayPal. It has 3M+ registered creators in 61 countries, who have made 90M+ videos with 181B+ organic views for 20K+ advertisers. More at .

Sound Press Team

Sound LLC

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Sound Brings Creator Campaigns to ChatGPT and Claude With New MCP Server News Provided By Sound LLC October 09, 2026, 22:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology



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