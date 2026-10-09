Not Your Typical Housing Authority: BHA Celebrates Youthbuild Graduates Building Their Futures

Where Dreams Become A Reality

Fall 2026 graduation highlights Bessemer Housing Authority's expanding role in education, workforce development and economic opportunity

- Steven Hoyt, BHA Executive DirectorBESSEMER, AL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A housing authority provides housing. But what if it could also help a young person earn a diploma, gain an industry certification, launch a career and begin changing the trajectory of a family?At the Bessemer Housing Authority, that is part of the work.On Wednesday, October 14, BHA will celebrate its Fall 2026 YouthBuild graduates, recognizing young adults who have completed educational and workforce development milestones designed to move them toward careers, continued education, and greater economic opportunity.The graduation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center.The celebration reflects a broader story taking shape at BHA: this is not your typical housing authority.While providing quality, affordable housing remains central to its mission, BHA is working to create pathways that help residents and young people move beyond the circumstances that brought them through its doors. Through programs like YouthBuild, BHA connects housing with education, workforce development, leadership, community service, and economic mobility.“We believe housing can be the beginning of the story, not the end of it,” said Steven Hoyt, BHA Executive Director.“Our responsibility is not simply to provide a place to live. We want to help create pathways for people to build the lives they envision for themselves. These YouthBuild graduates are showing us exactly what can happen when opportunity, support, and determination come together.”Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration, YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program serving young adults ages 16–24 who have experienced barriers to education and employment.BHA YouthBuild participants can pursue career pathways leading to Construction Certification or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Certification while also working toward completion of their high school diploma or equivalency credential.Participants combine classroom education with hands-on vocational training, community service, and leadership development. Through construction training, participants can also contribute to the rehabilitation of affordable housing benefiting low-income and unhoused families, allowing young people to build their own skills while helping strengthen their communities.But the program does not stop with a certificate.BHA YouthBuild provides mentoring, case management, employment placement assistance, referrals to counseling and supportive services, civic engagement opportunities, and preparation for college, apprenticeships, and employment.For BHA, that comprehensive approach represents a larger vision for what public housing organizations can mean to the communities they serve: not simply housing providers, but partners in opportunity.On October 14, that vision will be represented by the graduates walking across the stage.EVENT DETAILSBHA YouthBuild Fall 2026 Graduation Wednesday, October 14, 2026 11 a.m. Bessemer Civic Center Bessemer, AlabamaGuests are asked to RSVP by Friday, October 9, 2026, through the Graduation Registration 2026 linkor by scanning the QR code included on the event invitation.For additional information, contact Demeatris Groce, YouthBuild Program Manager, at ext. 212.About Bessemer Housing AuthorityBessemer Housing Authority works to provide quality affordable housing while connecting residents and families with opportunities that support education, employment, self-sufficiency, and economic mobility. Through housing, partnerships, and programs such as YouthBuild, BHA is expanding the traditional role of a housing authority and helping create pathways for individuals and families to build stronger futures.BHA: More than housing. Building opportunity.

Petula C Burks

Bessemer Housing Authority

+1 954-826-4995

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Not Your Typical Housing Authority: BHA Celebrates YouthBuild Graduates Building Their Futures News Provided By J. Hampton Strategies, LLC October 09, 2026, 22:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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