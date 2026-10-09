Green Card, H-1B Fuel US Growth: USISPF

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 10 (IANS) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has strongly defended the Green Card and H-1B visa programmes, calling them major drivers of American economic growth and innovation, even as the Trump administration moves to tighten scrutiny of legal immigration pathways.

The influential Washington-based organisation said on Friday that the programmes have helped generate $2.1 trillion in household income and contributed hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes to the US economy.

"The Green Card and H-1B programs are among the United States' most significant economic policy success stories, strengthening America's economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness," USISPF said in a statement.

The organisation said these immigration pathways have attracted some of the world's brightest minds, helping American companies expand, create jobs and maintain their technological leadership.

Citing an analysis of 2022 US Census Bureau data, USISPF said the legal immigration pathways had generated $2.1 trillion in combined household income.

The analysis, according to the organisation, showed that the immigrants covered had paid $382.9 billion in federal taxes and another $196.3 billion in state and local taxes. Their combined spending power stood at $1.6 trillion.

The statement came against the backdrop of recent action by the US Department of Labour concerning the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme, an important route for employment-based permanent residency.

USISPF expressed support for the administration's efforts to prevent misuse of immigration programmes but cautioned against overlooking their economic benefits.

"We fully support the administration's efforts to prevent fraud and abuse in legal immigration programs," the organisation said, adding that such abuse undermines the domestic job market.

It stressed that immigration pathways must operate with integrity and serve their intended purpose.

At the same time, the organisation said efforts to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse should recognise the contribution of immigrants to American economic success.

The statement placed particular emphasis on Indian Americans, describing the community as an example of how legal immigration has strengthened the United States.

USISPF said Indian Americans account for just 1.5 per cent of the country's population but contribute six per cent of its gross domestic product.

It also described Indian Americans as highly educated and law-abiding, pointing to their role in building successful businesses and advancing American technology.

According to the organisation, Indian Americans co-founded 72 of the 648 unicorn companies in the United States in 2024.

These contributions, it said, have strengthened America's technological position while reinforcing ties between India and the United States.

USISPF also pointed to a recent White House ceremony at which President Donald Trump presented the National Medals of Science and the National Medals of Technology and Innovation to six leading innovators.

Five of the six recipients were born outside the United States, the organisation said, citing the ceremony as an example of the contribution of foreign-born talent to American scientific achievement.

"We share the administration's goal of helping the United States succeed as a global technology leader by attracting the best global technology talent while sustaining a strong domestic job market," USISPF said.

The H-1B programme allows American employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialised occupations, particularly in technology and engineering. Indian nationals have historically accounted for the largest share of H-1B beneficiaries.

The Green Card provides lawful permanent residency in the United States.

Employment-based immigration, including pathways involving H-1B workers and PERM certification, remains an important route for foreign professionals seeking to build long-term careers in America.