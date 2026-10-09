Delhi Winter Pollution: Govt Steps Up Inspections At Construction Sites

The Delhi government has stepped up inspections at construction sites ahead of winter to check dust pollution, with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issuing show-cause notices to agencies where violations were found. CM said pollution control rules would apply equally to government and private projects, adding that no agency would get an exemption. She said the aim was to ensure that development work continues without compromising Delhi's air quality.

Violations Found at Major Project Sites

DPCC inspections found shortcomings at sites linked to the Delhi Jal Board, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Metro/Central Vista project and NBCC. These included sewer work in Patparganj Industrial Area, the 17.2-km NH-9/Rohtak Road stretch from Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Kalan, work near Gate No. 3 at Central Secretariat Metro Station, and NBCC projects in Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar.

Potential Penalties for Violators

The agencies concerned have been issued show-cause notices. Proposed action, depending on the violations, includes stopping construction, disconnecting electricity and imposing environmental compensation.

Directives for Construction Agencies

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said regular and surprise inspections were being carried out to ensure compliance. Construction agencies have been directed to cover building materials and debris, carry out water sprinkling, use anti-smog guns wherever required, install dust barriers and register on the dust monitoring portal.

Part of Broader Winter Action Plan

The inspections are part of the government's Winter Pollution Action Plan, which also targets vehicle emissions, road dust, industrial pollution, waste burning and pollution hotspots. The 'No PUC, No Fuel' initiative has been in force since October 1.

Technology-Based Monitoring and Enforcement

CM Rekha Gupta said technology-based monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre would help track pollution sources and ensure timely action. She reiterated that government projects would face the same action as private projects if they failed to follow environmental rules.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)