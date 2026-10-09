WATCH: Hong Kong Girl Filmed Carrying Heavy Beer Cans As Stepfather Berates Her, Parents Arrested

In what was meant to be a routine outing, a young Hong Kong girl was allegedly burdened with two heavy bags of beer cans while her stepfather stood by, shouting berating remarks in Tuen Mun's Fu Tai Estate on October 8.

In a video that went viral on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), a young girl can be seen climbing a flight of stairs in her school uniform, carrying a heavy bag of beer cans in each hand, while wearing a backpack and being berated by her stepfather. Reportedly, the girl is 10 years old, and the incident has sparked concerns over her treatment by her stepfather.

Despite two bags of cans being so heavy that she struggled to maintain her steps, her stepfather continued to pressure and scold her instead of offering any help or basic care, given her young age.

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Stepfather and Mother Arrested over Child Abuse

The Tuen Mun's Fu Tai Estate, which is located in the New Territories of Hong Kong, quickly became the center of a major public uproar after local residents and online viewers identified the location from the circulating footage.

The viral video, wherein a girl was allegedly forced to carry two bags of beer cans without any assistance from her stepfather, who was berating her, and her mother, spread rapidly across social media, especially in Hong Kong, enabling concerned citizens to report the incident to authorities.

After the incident was brought to the notice of law enforcement, officers from the New Territories North regional crime unit launched a prompt investigation, leading to rapid action and the arrest of the 38-year-old stepfather and her 32-year-old mother on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child.

A video featuring a 10-year-old girl in Hong Kong's Tuen Mun carrying two huge bags of beer with both hands went viral. Local police arrested her 38-year-old stepdad and 32-year-old mom for child cruelty. Her stepdad said it was a misunderstanding, explaining that he was "training the girl's muscles." Social Welfare Dept already stepped in. The girl has a 9-year-old sister and a 2-year-old brother.

- Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) October 8, 2026

According to local reports, the stepfather claimed that making the girl carry the heavy bags was intended to train her muscles, adding that he would use other methods in the future. However, the Hong Kong Police reportedly referred the case to the Social Welfare Department for follow-up.

Reportedly, the girl's school said its social workers and teachers had offered counselling and support to the child and her family, while authorities continue to investigate the alleged child abuse case. The girl has a 9-year-old sister and a 2-year-old stepbrother.

Netizens Slam Hong Kong Couple Over Girl Carrying Heavy Beer Cans

The viral video of a young girl carrying two heavy bags of beer cans while her stepfather berated her has sparked strong reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens criticising the couple's treatment of the child and questioning the stepfather's claim that the incident was intended to train her muscles.

Taking to their X handles, many users expressed concern for the 10-year-old girl, with some suggesting that her family should have gotten her a new schoolbag instead of making her carry heavy beer cans. Another criticised the mother for allowing her partner to treat her daughter that way.

Others called on Hong Kong social services to intervene, while some questioned the stepfather's explanation that the incident was intended to train the girl's muscles. Several users also expressed sympathy for the child, with one describing her situation as unfair.

@shanghaidaily Maybe get her a new bookbag and less beer

- NFTreat (@NFTreat) October 8, 2026

@shanghaidaily the worst kind of mother is letting a man treat your daughter like that for 'love'

- thaoviper (@flywithmetae) October 8, 2026

@shanghaidaily Basically the stepdad hates the 10 year old from previous marriage and treats her like garbage and the mother doesn't care.

She is definitely being mistreated and abused. Hong Kong social services should do something

- Didumissthenews (@didumissthenews) October 8, 2026

@shanghaidaily he has money to buy so many beer but doesnt have money to but her a decent bag omg not everybody deserve to be a parents

- wanda (@laraswanda) October 8, 2026

@shanghaidaily A stranger had more empathy for her carrying such heavy bags but this alcoholic step dad was busy filming this poor child.

- simplypurple (@4simplypurple) October 8, 2026

I don't understand male centered women who let their husbands abuse their kids. What kind of love makes you stupid and cruel? I bet the man is crusty too.

- Zarina Holmes (@ZarinaHolmes) October 8, 2026

This is so unfair. She was born into the wrong family and couldn't have chosen this

- coco gauff (@Nimaintaipei) October 8, 2026

They bought beers, but not a new bag for her? Yeah, arrest them

- VaWong (@VMariners) October 8, 2026

@shanghaidaily If anyone can believe that training muscle excuse then we are all idiots. His reaction when criticised is very telling. He called her useless and that useless isnt as nice as useless is. It is an impactful statement and that she hardly seemed affected means she so used to this.

- funnlim (@funnlim) October 9, 2026

@shanghaidaily They're torturing her. They even put cans in her backpack.

- gunnin gunnin (@GGunnin) October 8, 2026

@shanghaidaily The step dad has an attitude problem.

Probably feels self hatred to have to married someone with children and have to raised them as his own. Only biological children are treated well by parents. Step children's are often mistreated and abused.

- Sue (@aquafinalist) October 8, 2026

@shanghaidaily It's truly pitiful for the little girl.

- trust doffy (@TrustDoffy) October 8, 2026

Under Hong Kong law, Section 27 of the Offences Against the Person Ordinance (Cap. 212), makes it a criminal offence for a person responsible for a child under 16 years of age to wilfully ill-treat or neglect the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or harm to their health.

Those convicted of the offence can face a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment on indictment under Hong Kong law.

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