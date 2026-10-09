Ligolab Introduces AI-Assisted Voice Interface For Anatomic Pathology Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LigoLab, a provider of laboratory information system (LIS) and laboratory revenue cycle management solutions, has introduced LigoLab Voice, an AI-assisted, hands-free interface integrated directly into its anatomic pathology LIS. The new capability enables voice-enabled documentation and workflow control, allowing pathologists and grossing technologists to use spoken commands for supported LIS functions without repeatedly switching between specimen handling or diagnostic work and manual software controls.







LigoLab Voice extends voice interaction beyond traditional speech-to-text technology. Users can dictate specimen descriptions and diagnostic findings, navigate supported workflows, order stains by voice, and receive spoken system feedback confirming supported actions. The capability is designed to connect voice interaction directly with established laboratory workflows and data within the LigoLab platform.

“Voice is becoming a natural user interface for laboratory software because it allows the technology to adapt to how pathology professionals actually work,” said Suren Avunjian, LigoLab Co-Founder and CEO.“A pathologist should be able to dictate a finding, order a stain, and continue working without stopping to navigate a series of menus. At the grossing station, the need is just as practical: hands are occupied, and the LIS software should accommodate that.”

From Speech-to-Text to Speech-to-Action

Traditional dictation systems primarily convert spoken language into text. LigoLab Voice adds supported actions and workflow navigation to that interaction, creating a shift from speech-to-text toward what LigoLab describes as speech-to-action.

The interface supports four primary types of interaction within designated LIS workflows:



Dictate: Users can capture specimen descriptions, observations, and diagnostic findings within applicable LIS reporting fields.

Navigate: Users can move between supported screens, cases, specimens, and workflow functions through voice commands.

Order: Users can request stains by voice within supported pathology case workflows. Listen: Users receive spoken system responses that provide feedback and confirm supported actions.

The two-way interaction is intended to reduce the need for users to repeatedly interrupt their work to operate a keyboard or mouse. For example, a pathologist can use voice to initiate a supported stain order within a case workflow and receive spoken confirmation of the action.

Hands-Free Support at the Grossing Station and Pathologist Workstation

LigoLab Voice is designed for use in multiple anatomic pathology environments, including the grossing station and the pathologist's workstation.

At the grossing station, pathologists' assistants and grossing technologists may have their hands occupied while examining and processing specimens. LigoLab Voice provides a way to dictate specimen descriptions and perform supported LIS functions through voice while maintaining focus on the specimen and associated laboratory work.

At the pathologist's workstation, users can dictate findings, navigate supported cases and workflow functions, and initiate designated actions by voice. This provides an additional interface for interacting with the LIS while reducing the need to move repeatedly between voice-based documentation and manual software controls.

LigoLab Voice builds on dictation, diagnostic macro, and voice-navigation capabilities already embedded within the LigoLab platform, including Grossing Touchscreen and Microscopic Result Manager environments.

Voice Within the Pathology Workflow

LigoLab Voice operates within LigoLab's unified informatics platform, connecting supported voice-enabled actions with established laboratory workflows and data rather than functioning solely as a separate dictation application.

The company's anatomic pathology LIS supports functions across the case lifecycle, including accessioning, specimen tracking, grossing, testing, diagnosis, reporting, and sign-out. The platform also includes capabilities for managing CPT and ICD-10 codes, requesting internal consultations, correlating concurrent and historical results, using diagnostic macros and CAP synoptic templates, monitoring additional slide and stain orders, reviewing case images and clinical history, and managing amendments and corrections.

“Our goal is not simply to add another dictation tool,” Avunjian added.“It's to make interaction with the LIS more natural. AI-assisted voice technology creates an opportunity for the system to respond to the user, execute supported actions, and reduce the number of manual steps required to move a case forward.”

The introduction of LigoLab Voice adds voice-driven interaction to these existing laboratory information system capabilities. Its focus is on providing an alternative way for users to document information and interact with supported workflows while working at the grossing station or pathologist workstation.

For laboratory decisionmakers evaluating voice-enabled documentation and workflow technologies, LigoLab Voice represents an extension of the voice capabilities already present within the LigoLab LIS. The interface combines pathology dictation, voice navigation, voice-driven stain ordering, and spoken system feedback within the laboratory information environment.

LigoLab was founded in 2006 and is based in Glendale, California. The company develops enterprise informatics solutions for medical laboratories, including a unified platform that combines laboratory information systems, revenue cycle management, workflow automation, business intelligence, patient engagement, and reporting.

About LigoLab

LigoLab is a Glendale, California-based technology company founded in 2006. Its unified platform incorporates laboratory information system (LIS), revenue cycle management (RCM), workflow automation, business intelligence, patient engagement, and reporting capabilities. The company's anatomic pathology LIS supports laboratory workflows spanning accessioning, specimen tracking, grossing, testing, diagnosis, reporting, and sign-out.











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More information about LigoLab Voice and LigoLab's anatomic pathology LIS solutions is available at