Francoobla Music Issues Final Call For Broadcasters, Major Record Labels And Investors To Bring“AI Vs. HI” Global Challenge To The World

AZZATE, Italy and VARESE, Italy, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francoobla Music today announced a final call for broadcasters, television networks, major record labels, and investors to take forward its“AI vs. HI” (Artificial Intelligence vs. Human Intelligence) format, a project designed to demonstrate the growth of artificial intelligence and highlight the importance of collaboration between AI and human creativity. After 10 years of intensive work developing the format, Franco Oblatore, its creator, is seeking an established organization with the resources and reach to bring the initiative to a global audience. At 78 years old, and drawing on 60 years of experience as a musician, Oblatore says the time has come to hand over the format to partners capable of putting this ambitious vision into operation.

A Decade of Work Behind the AI vs. HI Format

The AI vs. HI format is the result of 10 years of dedicated work by Franco Oblatore, who says he has devoted approximately 13 hours a day to developing the initiative. The project reflects his conviction that artificial intelligence has advanced enormously and that its capabilities deserve to be explored, demonstrated, and communicated to the wider public.

Oblatore believes that his six decades of musical experience have given him a unique perspective on the progress of artificial intelligence in music. However, he emphasizes that ordinary people cannot fully understand the extent of this development without an accessible way to experience and evaluate what AI can achieve.

The purpose of the format is to bring this discussion beyond specialist circles and make it possible for a global audience to engage with the relationship between artificial intelligence and human intelligence.

A Mission That Requires Institutional Support

At 78, after a decade of developing the format, Oblatore says he can no longer undertake the enormous task of implementing the initiative independently. His objective is not simply to promote an idea, but to transfer the format to organizations that possess the production capabilities, distribution networks, financial resources, and public reach needed to make it a reality.

Francoobla Music is therefore calling on broadcasters, television networks, major record labels, and investors to evaluate the format and consider taking responsibility for its further development, production, and international distribution.

“The intention is clear: after 10 years of work, at 13 hours a day, and at 78 years old, I cannot carry out this mission alone. I need to hand over the format to broadcasters, television networks, major record labels, or investors who have the power to publish it and bring it to the world. This is the moment for someone with the necessary resources and vision to take it forward,” said Franco Oblatore, creator of the AI vs. HI format.

Bringing the AI Challenge to the World

The initiative is intended to address a question that extends far beyond one musician or one project: how far has artificial intelligence actually progressed, and what can its development mean for humanity?

Oblatore believes that the enormous investments made in artificial intelligence should be accompanied by meaningful opportunities for the public to understand its capabilities and potential. He wants the AI vs. HI challenge to provide a platform for communicating these developments to people around the world.

His message is that AI is growing exponentially and that those who learn to work effectively with it will have access to extraordinary opportunities. In his view, the future should not be framed as a contest in which artificial intelligence must replace human intelligence. Instead, the two should work together to improve their respective capabilities.

The format seeks to encourage a wider public conversation about technological progress, human creativity, and the importance of collaboration between AI and HI.

AI and HI: Collaboration for the Future

For Oblatore, the central message of AI vs. HI is that artificial intelligence and human intelligence should develop in partnership.

His experience as a musician has convinced him that AI has made enormous advances. He wants to communicate this conviction through a format that can reach audiences who might otherwise have little opportunity to understand or assess the technology's development.

The initiative is built around the belief that collaboration can help humans improve their knowledge, creativity, and capabilities while encouraging further progress in artificial intelligence.

Oblatore's message to the music and technology industries is direct: the opportunity should not be left unexplored because of fear or uncertainty. He is calling for a practical commitment to bring the format to the public and encourage informed discussion about AI's capabilities and future.

A Catalog Ready for Further Development

The initiative is supported by a catalog of 200 master tracks featuring virtual artist Lady Jane. According to Oblatore, the project has associated copyright documentation, including U.S. Copyright Office Case No. 1-15211873131 and SIAE Registration No. 2026/01584.

Francoobla Music is seeking partners with the ability to evaluate the format, develop its presentation for a wider audience, and determine the appropriate production and distribution strategy.

While the initial call focuses on the United States, the project may also be presented to prospective partners in Southeast Asia, China, South Korea, India, and Japan.

The Final Call for Partners

Francoobla Music is inviting qualified broadcasters, television networks, major record labels, and investors to engage directly regarding the AI vs. HI format.

After a decade of development, Oblatore says he is ready to place the initiative in the hands of an organization capable of bringing it to the world. His objective is to communicate the extraordinary progress he believes AI has made, demonstrate the importance of human–AI collaboration, and encourage the public to engage with the future of the technology.

The call is not simply for recognition of the work already completed. It is a request for a capable partner to take the next step and transform the format into an initiative with international reach.

About Francoobla Music

Francoobla Music is an independent music venture based in Azzate, Varese, Italy, founded by classical pianist and music creator Franco Oblatore. Its AI vs. HI initiative explores the relationship between artificial intelligence and human intelligence through a proposed global challenge and a music catalog featuring virtual artist Lady Jane.

Media & Strategic Contact

Franco Oblatore

Executive Proprietor & Creator, Francoobla Music

Azzate, Varese, Italy

Phone: +39 393 961 9606

Email:...

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