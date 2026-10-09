Justin Sun Shares AI And Quantum Vision At TOKEN2049 Singapore And Blockworks DAS Asia

GENEVA, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated in TOKEN2049 Singapore as Title Sponsor and in Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit (DAS) Asia 2026 at the Marina Bay Sands. TRON Founder Justin Sun joined fireside discussions at both conferences, sharing his views on stablecoins, institutional adoption, AI-driven commerce, machine-to-machine payments and the need for quantum-resilient blockchain infrastructure.

On October 7, Sun joined Michael Ippolito, Co-Founder of Blockworks, on the main stage at DAS Asia 2026 for a fireside titled“In Conversation with Justin Sun.” Organized by Blockworks, DAS Asia is an institution-focused digital asset conference examining the intersection of traditional finance and the digital asset economy. The conversation covered the evolution of stablecoins, institutional adoption, agentic AI payments and TRON's role in the global digital asset economy.

Sun highlighted the growing role of tokenized assets and stablecoins as practical financial infrastructure, particularly for cross-border payments and access to digital dollars and U.S.-based assets. He also discussed the emerging role of AI agents in the economy, predicting that within the near future, AI agents will increasingly make payments, purchase digital services and manage financial activity on behalf of users.

On October 8, Sun joined Kevin Follonier, Founder of When Shift Happens, for“Fireside Chat with Justin Sun” on the TOKEN2049 main stage. The discussion explored the future of blockchain, stablecoins, AI agents and the broader evolution of global finance. Sun also discussed the need to prepare blockchain networks for quantum computing, noting that TRON has already made meaningful progress toward post-quantum readiness, with end-to-end post-quantum signature support deployed on the Nile testnet.

Furthermore, pointing to the mathematics behind the cryptography that secures blockchain networks, Sun turned to the Justin Sun Prize, which he describes as the“Nobel Prize of the AI Era.” Structured as a zero-trust, decentralized academic bounty mechanism built around a“problem list,” the prize recognizes breakthroughs in fundamental disciplines verified through machine formal verification. It seeks to accelerate fundamental research through collaboration between humans and AI.

“AI agents using crypto will become the industry's biggest use case within the next five years,” said Sun.“As AI agents begin to transact, pay and operate autonomously, blockchain will become the financial infrastructure behind them. TRON's focus is to provide the fast, efficient and accessible settlement layer that can support this next generation of global finance.”

TRON DAO also hosted a dedicated booth at the conference, giving attendees the opportunity to connect with the broader TRON community and learn about the ecosystem's work across stablecoin payments, decentralized applications and AI-driven financial infrastructure. Beyond the conference floor, TRON DAO also hosted a Creators and Media Networking Happy Hour, welcoming industry leaders for an evening of light bites and conversation.

Across both events, the discussions underscored TRON's focus on building blockchain infrastructure for a rapidly evolving financial system being shaped by stablecoins, tokenized assets, AI agents and increasingly resilient digital-asset networks.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of October 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 407 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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