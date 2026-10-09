DAVA INVESTOR ALERT: Endava Plc Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Endava Class Action Lawsuit - HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endavafaces a securities class action, seeking to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026. The lawsuit follows a 25% plummet in price on September 22, 2026 after the company revealed serious management and potential accounting problems.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman continues to investigate claims that the company violated the federal securities laws.

The firm urges Endava investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. In addition, persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

Class Period: Sept. 4, 2025 – Sept. 21, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 30, 2026

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Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

Endava plc ($DAVA) Securities Class Action:

The litigation's focus is on the propriety of Endava's repeated assurances that its“financial statements [...] fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company,” the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting, and its“pivot towards AI to establish Endava as an AI leader” was gaining“momentum.”

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Endava did not disclose that the accounting for certain of its customer and supplier agreements would require additional review and, as a result, it was likely that it would delay the release of Q4 and FY 2026 financial results.

Doubt about Endava's assurances arose after the market closed on September 21, 2026. That day, Endava announced the appointment of an interim CFO that“follows the decision of the Board, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee [...] to place Mark Thurston, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, on administrative leave, effective September 21, 2026.”

The company also said there is an internal investigation“which was initiated in response to the Company's outside auditors raising concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.”

Lastly, Endava announced that its quarterly and annual reports would be delayed.

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Endava shares down over 25% that day.

If you invested in Endava and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Endava should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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“We're focused on whether Endava may have to restate its historical financial statements and, if so, whether the adjustments implicate the company's claims that its AI pivot was gaining momentum,” said