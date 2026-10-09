Mindwave Innovations Signs 3 Client Network Agreements In 10 Days, Extending Mindchain Into Climate Finance, Sports Media And Insurance Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Provides Required NYSE American Disclosure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreements with AQUAE, Flash Sports & Media and BlockAssure share one model: MindWave builds and operates each network and receives an allocation of 20% of its credits or tokens

MATAWAN, N.J., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – MindWave Innovations Inc. USA ("MindWave"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS ), signed three agreements between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4, 2026, to build and operate dedicated blockchain networks for clients in climate finance, sports media and insurance, all running on MindChain.

The three agreements follow the same model. MindWave builds and runs a dedicated network for each client on MindChain and is compensated through contracted fees or equity, together with an allocation equal to 20% of the credits or tokens issued on that client's network. Two of the three clients are U.S. companies, expanding MindWave's U.S. commercial footprint.

"In 10 days we signed three clients in three very different industries, and each one runs on the same MindChain infrastructure," said Dr. Vin Menon, Chief Executive Officer of MindWave Innovations Inc. USA. "Climate credits, match tickets and insurance claims have very little in common, but they all need a record people can trust. That is what we build. Our focus now is delivering these networks on schedule and turning signed agreements into recurring revenue."

Three Networks, Three Industries

AQUAEChain: On Sept. 24, MindWave signed a 12-month technology services agreement with Singapore-based AQUAE Holdings Pte. Ltd. to deploy MindChain as the infrastructure for AQUAEChain, a platform for issuing, verifying, tracking, transferring and retiring ALCI Credits (Aquae Labs Ecosystem Conservation Index). The platform combines a credit registry, environmental data management and a marketplace, and the MindChain issuance ledger records each credit from issuance to retirement. AQUAE leads the methodology, brand and market development. MindWave earns service fees plus an allocation equal to 20% of the ALCI Credits issued and outstanding.

FlashChain: On Sept. 29, MindWave signed a 12-month software development and technology services agreement with New York-based Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (FLZH) to build and operate FlashChain, a dedicated MindChain subnet that authenticates digital match tickets, sports memorabilia and media assets. MindWave will connect FLZH's FLASHSM streaming application, online ticketing platforms and stadium gate scanners to the network, while FLZH owns FlashChain, its brand and its Digital Asset and Ticketing Ledger. MindWave will receive FLZH common shares and an allocation equal to 20% of the total supply of FLASH TOKEN.

AssureChain: On Oct. 4, MindWave signed a 2-year master agreement with Delaware-based BlockAssure Inc. to build and operate AssureChain, an insurance and reinsurance network that runs as a subnet of MindChain. Contracts, policies, premium and payment entries, reinsurance treaties and claims all run on AssureChain, and a data oracle allows parametric claims to trigger automatically when pre-agreed thresholds are met. MindChain handles settlement and anchors records to Ethereum, and each module will be independently security-audited before production. MindWave is BlockAssure's exclusive blockchain provider for AssureChain and will earn quarterly development fees plus an allocation equal to 20% of the total supply of AssureCoin.

One Infrastructure, a Repeatable Model

All three networks run on the same MindChain infrastructure, so each new client adds activity to a shared platform rather than requiring a separate one. For every network, MindWave handles deployment, operates the validator nodes and provides ongoing technical support, while the client leads its own brand, market and regulatory strategy. Clients get a blockchain network of their own without building the underlying infrastructure themselves.

The model gives MindWave more than one way to benefit from each client's success. Contracted fees or equity provide consideration during the build, and the 20% allocations give MindWave a continuing position in each network it helps create.

Next Steps

For each client network, technical specifications, delivery timelines and acceptance criteria are set out in a statement of work, with development delivered against agreed milestones. MindWave will report progress as each milestone is reached and as each network goes into operation.

Required Going Concern Disclosure

As previously noted in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2026, Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) (the“Company”) announces that the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm, Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP, with an explanatory paragraph stating that there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement is made pursuant to Sections 401(h) and 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide and does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA

MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS ), develops technology infrastructure and digital solutions for blockchain-enabled applications, data-driven platforms, and emerging commercial ecosystems.

Through projects such as AQUAEChain, FlashChain and AssureChain, MindWave is expanding the application of its technology into climate finance, sports media and insurance.

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About MindChain

MindChain is a blockchain infrastructure developed within the MindWave ecosystem to support transparent, traceable, and verifiable digital transactions. It is designed to provide the underlying ledger capabilities required for applications involving digital assets, registries, tokenized ecosystems, and decentralized services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the development and operation of AQUAEChain, FlashChain and AssureChain, and the receipt of fees, equity and token or credit allocations. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations and continue as a going concern, development timelines, achievement of project milestones, acceptance testing, technical performance, network scalability, integration with third-party systems and hardware, the value of equity and token consideration, regulatory requirements applicable to digital assets, and market acceptance, as well as the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company and MindWave undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

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