LifeSculptMD in West Houston Welcomes Urologist Dr. Zachary Mucher, Expanding Advanced Surgical and Men's Health Care

Physician-led practice expands surgical expertise and care for menopause, andropause, intimate wellness, hormones, longevity, skin health, and aesthetics.

- Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, LifeSculptMDHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Houston, Texas LifeSculptMD, a physician-led surgical and specialty medical practice based in West Houston and serving Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, and the Greater Houston area, announced the addition of board-certified urologist Dr. Zachary Mucher to its clinical team.The addition further strengthens LifeSculptMD's surgical expertise while expanding the practice's ability to care for both women and men through complex urologic conditions, pelvic health concerns, hormone changes, intimate wellness, age-related health challenges, and a broader range of longevity and aesthetic needs.Founded by Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, LifeSculptMD was built on a foundation of advanced urogynecologic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Christi's approach combines surgical expertise with a broader understanding of how pelvic health, hormones, sexual function, metabolism, skin health, and longevity can affect quality of life.With Dr. Mucher joining the practice, LifeSculptMD is expanding that same physician-led approach to men's health.Dr. Mucher brings 17 years of urology experience in the Houston and Sugar Land area. He specializes in the evaluation and treatment of enlarged prostate, erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, kidney stones, fertility concerns, and other urologic conditions affecting men throughout adulthood.His addition creates new opportunities for LifeSculptMD to care for couples and families more comprehensively, particularly as both women and men begin experiencing hormonal and functional changes in midlife.Surgical Expertise Remains at the CoreLifeSculptMD is, first and foremost, a surgical practice.For women, Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe and Dr. Nina Dereska provide advanced evaluation and surgical treatment for conditions including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, pelvic floor dysfunction, and other urogynecologic concerns that can significantly affect comfort, confidence, sexual health, and daily life.For men, Dr. Zachary Mucher brings extensive urologic experience to conditions affecting urinary function, sexual health, testosterone, and reproductive health.What sets the practice apart is the ability to look beyond a single symptom or procedure.Patients may come to LifeSculptMD for a surgical concern, but many of those concerns are connected to broader changes occurring with aging, menopause, and andropause. By evaluating the whole picture, the physicians can help patients understand not only what is happening, but what options may be available to improve function, health, and quality of life.Supporting Women and Men Through Menopause and AndropauseHormonal changes can influence far more than hot flashes or testosterone levels.Women navigating perimenopause and menopause may experience changes in energy, sleep, libido, vaginal health, bladder function, muscle mass, metabolism, mood, and cognitive clarity.Men experiencing age-related hormonal changes may notice reduced energy, changes in sexual function, decreased muscle mass, weight gain, poor recovery, or diminished sense of vitality.LifeSculptMD offers physician-directed evaluation and individualized hormone support when medically appropriate, with treatment plans based on symptoms, health history, laboratory data, and personal goals.Rather than treating hormone health as a stand-alone service, the practice integrates it into a larger conversation about pelvic health, sexual function, metabolic health, strength, and aging.A Broader Approach to Intimate WellnessAnother area that distinguishes LifeSculptMD is its depth of treatment options for intimate and pelvic wellness.Many women and men live with concerns involving sexual function, vaginal changes, urinary symptoms, pelvic floor health, erectile dysfunction, libido, or changes related to hormonal decline without realizing that treatment options may be available.LifeSculptMD offers a range of physician-directed technologies and therapies designed to address these concerns based on each patient's individual needs.This breadth of options allows the practice to go beyond a one-treatment approach and instead create more personalized care plans that may include medical treatment, hormone support, advanced in-office technologies, surgical care, or a combination of therapies.The goal is not simply to manage symptoms. It is to help patients regain comfort, confidence, function, and quality of life.Moving Beyond Wellness Toward ThrivingLifeSculptMD's philosophy extends beyond traditional wellness.The practice focuses on helping patients maintain strength, vitality, function, and independence as they age.Through its longevity and hormone health programs, patients may receive a more comprehensive look at factors that influence aging, including hormone balance, metabolic health, body composition, muscle mass, inflammation, nutrition, sleep, cardiovascular health, sexual wellness, and other individualized health markers.LifeSculptMD also operates a Longevity & Aesthetics location in Houston's Uptown Galleria area, expanding access to physician-led services focused on long-term vitality, hormone health, skin health, and aesthetic care.Skin and aesthetics are an important part of the practice's direct-pay services. LifeSculptMD offers advanced treatments designed to address skin quality, texture, pigmentation, collagen loss, facial aging, body concerns, and other aesthetic goals through individualized treatment planning and medically guided technology.The goal is not simply to help patients feel "well."It is to help them thrive."We want our patients to remain strong, active, confident, and engaged in their lives for as long as possible," said Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe. "For me, longevity is not simply about adding years. It is about protecting the quality of those years. Surgical expertise, hormone health, intimate wellness, metabolic health, skin health, and preventive care are all part of that conversation."Dr. Mucher Brings Decades of Urologic ExperienceMucher was raised in San Antonio and studied Biomedical Science at Texas A&M University before earning his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.He completed his urology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.Dr. Mucher also served in the U.S. Air Force and received several honors, including the Air Force Commendation Medal for service to troops in Iraq, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He has also published scholarly articles related to urologic combat trauma management."We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Mucher," said Dr. Christi.“He and I were partners 12 years ago, and I saw firsthand his surgical skill and commitment to men's health and long-standing connection to the Houston community, making him an incredible addition to our team. Together, we are able to offer a broader level of physician-led care for both women and men."Outside of medicine, Dr. Mucher enjoys spending time with his wife and three sons. He is also an avid fisherman, cyclist, and fitness enthusiast.A Destination for Advanced, Physician-Led CareAs LifeSculptMD continues to grow, the practice remains focused on combining advanced medical and surgical expertise with highly personalized care.Patients can receive evaluation and treatment for urogynecologic and urologic conditions while also having access to hormone support, intimate wellness technologies, metabolic and longevity programs, and advanced skin and aesthetic treatments within one physician-led practice.That integrated model allows LifeSculptMD to address not only disease and dysfunction, but also the broader factors that influence how patients feel, function, age, and look.With its West Houston base, service to communities including Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, and the Greater Houston area, and its Longevity & Aesthetics location in the Uptown Galleria area, LifeSculptMD is positioned to provide a broad continuum of care across surgical, hormonal, intimate wellness, longevity, and aesthetic needs.The mission is not simply wellness. It is helping patients move beyond wellness and toward thriving.Patients interested in learning more about LifeSculptMD, Dr. Zachary Mucher, surgical services, men's health, hormone support, intimate wellness, longevity programs, or skin and aesthetic treatments can contact the practice directly.About LifeSculptMDLifeSculptMD is a physician-led surgical and specialty medical practice based in West Houston, serving patients throughout Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, the Greater Houston area, and surrounding communities. The practice also offers Longevity & Aesthetics services in Houston's Uptown Galleria area.Founded by urogynecologist Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, LifeSculptMD combines advanced surgical expertise with comprehensive care for pelvic health, urology, menopause and andropause, hormone health, intimate wellness, longevity, skin health, and aesthetics.With a broad range of surgical, medical, technology-based, and direct-pay treatment options, the LifeSculptMD team develops individualized care plans designed to help patients restore function, improve quality of life, maintain vitality, enhance confidence, and thrive throughout every stage of adulthood.For more information, contact LifeSculptMD at 281-717-4003 or visit LifeSculptMD.

Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe

LifeSculptMD

+1 281-717-4003

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LifeSculptMD in West Houston Welcomes Urologist Dr. Zachary Mucher, Expanding Advanced Surgical and Men's Health Care News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 09, 2026, 21:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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