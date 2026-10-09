DELNORA NAMED 2026 MULTI-GENRE ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT INFINITY MUSIC AND FILM AWARDS

Delnora receiving the 2026 Multi-Genre Artist of the Year at the Infinity Music and Film Awards

~Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Celebrates Nashville Honor and Upcoming Film Premiere~

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning singer-songwriter Delnora has added another milestone to her accomplished music career, earning the title of 2026 Multi-Genre Artist of the Year at the Infinity Music and Film Awards, held at Nashville's legendary Texas Troubadour Theatre. Delnora also performed her hit single“When You're Gone” during the ceremony, showcasing the heartfelt vocals and distinctive musical style that have earned her recognition across multiple genres.The Infinity Music and Film Awards celebrate creative achievements in music and film, recognizing artists whose originality and storytelling leave a lasting impression. For Delnora, the honor reflects years of dedication to her craft and her commitment to creating music that inspires.Delnora's music is now reaching beyond the stage and radio. Her Cashbox Magazine #1 hit single "Looking For The Light," will be featured in the new film Disconnected, premiering at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis, which Delnora plans to attend. The song's music video features Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown and actress and award-winning author Dreama Denver, known to generations of television fans as“Mrs. Gilligan.”A Princeton, West Virginia native, Delnora secured early development deals with DreamWorks/Universal and RCA before establishing herself as a versatile vocalist, songwriter, and producer. Her music blends Positive Country, Americana, folk and bluegrass, drawing on her Appalachian heritage and faith.With eight studio albums and a Christmas EP, Delnora has earned numerous industry accolades. In 2026, Delnora was named“Female Vocalist of the Year” at the 30th annual ICMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry; her single“Looking For The Light” premiered on WSM, the legendary radio home of the Opry, that same week. Her album Blank Page produced multiple chart successes, including“Peacemaker,” a duet with Chris Golden. With upcoming performances and appearances in Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Florida, Delnora continues to build on her growing list of accomplishments while staying true to her guiding motto:“Love God. Love People. Love Music.”You can visit her online at

Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya

Allen Media Strategies

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DELNORA NAMED 2026 MULTI-GENRE ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT INFINITY MUSIC AND FILM AWARDS News Provided By Allen Media Strategies October 09, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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