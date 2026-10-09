Sabino Recovery Expands Integrative Trauma Care With New Sleep And Mindfulness Modalities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New CBT-I and Sound Bath offerings reflect a broader focus on sleep, regulation, and whole-person recovery.

- Derek Gwaltney, CMO, Sabino RecoveryTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep and nervous system regulation are often severely disrupted by unresolved trauma, and some of the hardest symptoms to restore. Sabino Recovery, a trauma-first residential treatment center, is addressing that gap directly by building two new integrative offerings into the treatment program: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) and a Sound Bath group experience. The additions come alongside renovations for the campus space where Sabino's integrative sessions take place.CBT-I is widely recognized as the first-line treatment for insomnia, recommended ahead of sleep medication by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American College of Physicians. Delivered one-on-one over a series of structured sessions, the therapy helps residents identify the thoughts, habits, and patterns that disrupt sleep and replace them with a personalized, sustainable routine.Rather than addressing sleep problems on the surface, CBT-I works to resolve their underlying causes, an approach that mirrors Sabino's broader trauma-first philosophy. The therapy is designed to be safe and effective for residents managing co-occurring conditions such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. Dr. Jasmine Benjamin, a licensed Clinical Psychologist, leads CBT-I sessions at Sabino, and now also facilitates a weekly group offering.Sabino has also launched a Sound Bath group. Residents sit or lie down comfortably while immersed in acoustic sound waves and ambient vibrations, a collective mindfulness and relaxation experience designed to support nervous system regulation, ease stress, and help residents settle into a calmer physical and mental state. As interest grows, Sabino plans to expand Sound Bath to individual sessions.Both new offerings join Sabino's existing lineup of almost 30 integrative therapies inside the newly renovated integrative space. The updated space was designed to reflect Sabino's comfortably elevated environment, giving residents a calm, private setting to engage in mind-body work as part of their broader treatment plan.Sabino Recovery provides truly individualized, trauma-informed care for residents managing mental health and addiction challenges. Every resident's plan is co-created by themselves and our expert team of clinicians, with integrative and mind-body offerings woven throughout a 35 to 90-day stay.Sabino Recovery is a premier trauma-first residential treatment center rooted in a serene 140-acre desert retreat in Tucson, Arizona. Driven by deep clinical expertise, Sabino provides individualized 35 to 90-day trauma-informed care for residents struggling with mental health and addiction challenges. Its integrative, trauma-informed therapies help residents access long-term healing, not just from symptoms, but from the root causes beneath them.

Derek Gwaltney

Sabino Recovery

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Sabino Recovery Expands Integrative Trauma Care with New Sleep and Mindfulness Modalities News Provided By T&R Recovery Group October 09, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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