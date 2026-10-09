Kerala CM Satheesan Sets Deadline To Clear 2.76 Lakh Files, Senior Citizens' Bill Next

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has announced a time bound mission to clear 2.76 lakh pending e-files in government offices by December 31.

He also announced on Friday the plans to introduce a Bill providing legal safeguards for senior citizens in the Assembly session beginning on October 12.

A separate department for senior citizens will be established under the proposed legislation.

The state government will conduct a survey to assess the needs and circumstances of elderly people and ensure that they receive proper care and support.

Satheesan said the responsibility would not rest with the government alone.

Local bodies, volunteers and other groups would also be involved in caring for senior citizens.

He described the proposed legislation as a first-of-its-kind initiative globally and said several states had expressed interest in it.

The pending file clearance drive will begin on October 15 and conclude on December 31.

It will cover electronic and physical files awaiting action in government offices.

The state government will also study ways to prevent files from remaining unattended.

A dashboard will be developed to help the Chief Minister and other officials track the status of files at the click of a mouse, Satheesan said.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, he added that 568 of the 588 projects announced under the state government's first 100-day programme had been completed.

"Work on the remaining projects was also progressing, with around 90 per cent completion reported," Satheesan said.

The programme had given the state government confidence to take up new challenges, he said, congratulating officials and others involved in its implementation.

On the High Court's direction to register an FIR in the CMRL-Exalogic case involving former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others, Satheesan said the state government had acted after legal scrutiny.

It had opted for a preliminary inquiry rather than rushing into the matter, he said, adding that he had always maintained that the law would take its course.

On the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Satheesan said the UDF had been the first to raise concerns about the process in Kerala.

He claimed that neither the CPI-M nor the BJP had initially raised similar objections.

Responding to criticism by UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash, Satheesan said policy decisions were taken in consultation with the party and alliance leaders.

He was open to criticism and would correct himself if he was wrong, the Chief Minister added.

He declined to comment directly on Prakash's remarks, adding that the party high command had not discussed the issue with him.

Satheesan also criticised sections of the media for circulating what he described as fake news.

He urged journalists to verify reports and protect their credibility.