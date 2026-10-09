Crypto News: Remittix Sets Its Final Presale Price At $0.46 As XRP Price Prediction Targets $12 And Cardano's Realfi Expansion Revives The $1 ADA Dream

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has set $0.46 as the final RTX presale price and planned minimum exchange launch price ahead of its scheduled November 24, 2026 market debut.









RTX remains available at $0.23. The progression to $0.46 establishes a visible path as Remittix approaches its $36 million hard cap and tests PayFi with 1,000 invited holders.

The update arrives as an ambitious XRP price prediction targets $12 and Cardano's RealFi expansion revives discussion of a return to $1 for ADA. These established assets demonstrate the size of the global payments and onchain-finance opportunity, while Remittix gives buyers earlier exposure through a platform preparing for its first exchange launch.

Remittix Establishes Its Final Presale Price

The $0.46 figure is the announced final presale tier and planned minimum exchange launch price, not the current RTX price. The token remains available at $0.23 while the present allocation lasts, creating a defined transition before the November 24 debut.

Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants. With the hard cap set at $36 million, the project has entered the final portion of its funding cycle while product testing and launch preparation move forward simultaneously.

For buyers, that creates a clear proposition: a current entry, stated final tier, confirmed trading date and an ecosystem demonstrating user activity.

PayFi Gives RTX a Direct Real-World Role

The Remittix PayFi platform is designed to let users fund eligible payments with digital assets while recipients receive conventional currency through compatible banking routes. The model targets remittances, international invoices, contractor payments, supplier settlement and crypto portfolio withdrawals.

One thousand invited holders can now test EUR and USD routes, with crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto functionality available. Supported stablecoin options include USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with further currencies, assets and networks planned.

The broader ecosystem adds further utility. The iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets has processed more than $50 million in volume, and Remittix Earn is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible holdings.

XRP Price Prediction Targets $12 as Cardano Eyes $1

XRP recently traded near $1.40. A move to $12 would require an increase of more than eightfold, representing an aggressive payments-led bull case built around institutional adoption, ETF demand, stablecoin growth and greater XRP Ledger activity.

Cardano has added a tangible real-world-asset catalyst. RealFi is live on Cardano mainnet, bringing its USDrf and sUSDrf model to the network. ADA initially advanced toward $0.27 following the launch, while the combination of real-world assets and onchain yield has revived the long-term $1 Cardano price prediction.

XRP focuses on institutional payment infrastructure, and Cardano is broadening its decentralized-finance economy. Remittix targets the user-facing bridge that can turn supported crypto into fiat delivered through familiar banking channels.

The $0.46 Stage Sharpens the RTX Launch Case

The path from the current $0.23 stage to the announced $0.46 final tier places a measurable milestone before public trading. At the same time, PayFi testing, wallet adoption, Markets activity and the upcoming Earn product provide several potential drivers of ecosystem demand.

November 24 represents the point at which a connected payment, trading and earning platform enters open-market price discovery, giving RTX a powerful utility-led launch narrative.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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