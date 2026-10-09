Blackstone Roofing And Exteriors Reaches 70 Five-Star Google Reviews, Reinforcing Its Reputation As The Most Trusted Company For Roof Replacement Lexington KY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lexington Roofing Company Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors Earns 20 More Five-Star Google Reviews Since July 23, 2026, Keeping an Unblemished 5.0 Average Across 70 Reviews

Lexington, KENTUCKY, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors, a roofing company based in Lexington, Kentucky, has earned 70 five-star Google review and holds an unblemished 5.0 average across all of them. Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors offers Roof Replacement Lexington K services alongside roof repair, roof installation, siding and gutters for homeowners in Lexington, Nicholasville, Richmond, Georgetown, Versailles and Frankfort.







BlackStone Roofing and Exteriors provides expert residential roof replacement services across Lexington, KY, protecting local homes with durable materials and precision installation.

Google reviews are written by customers, and a business can't edit them. Google shows each one publicly, with a date and the reviewer's account attached, so homeowners comparing Lexington roofing contractors can read individual accounts of finished projects instead of relying on what a company says about itself. Keeping a perfect 5.0 while the total grows from 50 to 70 is a record that any homeowner can check for themselves.

"Our reviews are earned one job at a time. Every homeowner who left five stars trusted us with their roof, and we don't take that lightly," said Romahn Maksimenko, CEO of Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors. "We tell people plainly what their roof needs and what it doesn't, and we treat every house like it's our own."

What a Roof Replacement Lexington KY Project Involves

Roofs in Central Kentucky face weather from several directions. Spring and summer thunderstorms bring wind and hail, humid summers speed up wear on asphalt shingles, and winter freeze-thaw cycles work moisture into any weak spot. Curling or missing shingles, granules collecting in the gutters, stains on interior ceilings and daylight visible in the attic are common signs that a roof is nearing the end of its service life. When repairs no longer make sense, a full replacement is the next step.

A full roof replacement generally follows a set sequence. The crew inspects the existing roof and decking, removes the old shingles, replaces any damaged decking, installs underlayment and flashing, lays the new shingles and cleans up the property. At Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors, the process starts with a free roof inspection and a free estimate, according to the company's website. That gives Lexington homeowners a look at the roof's condition and the proposed scope of work before a project begins.

Pricing for Roof Replacement Lexington KY projects depends on the size and pitch of the roof, the shingle line selected, the condition of the decking underneath and how many layers of old roofing have to come off. Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors states that it offers competitive pricing without cutting quality, and the free estimate gives each homeowner a price and scope specific to their own roof.

What separates a good roofing contractor from an average one usually shows up in details a homeowner can verify. Licensing and proof of insurance protect the homeowner if something goes wrong on the job. Manufacturer certifications, such as those offered by GAF and CertainTeed, show that a contractor has met the shingle maker's standards for installation, and they can allow a contractor to offer enhanced manufacturer warranties on qualifying roof systems. A written estimate should spell out the materials, the scope of work and what happens if rotted decking turns up once the old shingles come off. Communication matters too, because a replacement involves scheduling, weather delays and decisions about materials, and homeowners should expect clear answers at each step.

Track record is the last check, and the hardest one to fake. A long run of public reviews with a perfect average and no low ratings to explain away tells a homeowner what earlier customers experienced after the work was finished. Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors lists each of these credentials. It is licensed and insured, it is a GAF and CertainTeed ShingleMaster certified contractor, and the company says its work is backed by manufacturer warranties. It describes its approach as premium residential materials paired with detail-focused installation and dependable communication. The business was founded by Romahn Maksimenko, CEO, and Paul Maksimenko, CFO.

Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors works as a roofing contractor serving Central Kentuck, with roofing, siding and gutters offered in Lexington, Nicholasville, Richmond, Georgetown, Versailles and Frankfort. Homeowners in those cities deal with the same storm and freeze-thaw pattern as Lexington. The company's website includes service pages for Lexington, Nicholasville, Georgetown, Richmond and Versailles that list the roofing work available in each city. Because roofing, siding and gutters are often planned together on the same house, homeowners in those cities can ask one contractor about all three.

Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors is located at 110 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507. Homeowners who want a free roof inspection and estimate, or who want to read the 70 five-star Google reviews before deciding, can reach the company by phone at 859-800-6599 or through its website.

About Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors

Blackstone Roofing and Exteriors is a licensed and insured, GAF and CertainTeed ShingleMaster certified roofing and exterior company based in Lexington, Kentucky. The company provides roof repair, roof replacement, roof installation, siding and gutters in Lexington, Nicholasville, Richmond, Georgetown, Versailles and Frankfort, with free inspections and estimates for homeowners.







BlackStone Roofing and Exteriors is GAF and CertainTeed certified, offering only the best products and service to Lexington KY homeowners.

Press Inquiries

Romahn Maksimenko

Romahn.blackstoneroofing [at] gmail.com

8596932374



110 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507