Not Our Demonstration: Multiple Clerics Urge Muslim Youth To Not Join CJP-Led Protest In Delhi (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) With the national capital bracing for fresh protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, multiple clerics have appealed to the Muslim community, particularly the youth, to refrain from joining the stir advising that this was not their demonstration and hence must not allow themselves to be "used".

Umar Ahmed Ilyasi, the head of All India Imam Organisation, on Friday said, "Several political parties have called for participation in the demonstration on October 10. I appeal to all Muslims and the imams of mosques that they should not join this demonstration on October 10. This is not our demonstration. These are those political parties that use us, but in return, we get nothing. We are not things to be used by anyone's hands. Until now, many political parties have only used Muslims."

In the video appeal, Ilyasi also added, "I want to appeal and request to Muslims across the entire country and especially to the imams of mosques. You all know what circumstances the country is going through at this time. Anti-national forces have become active, and a major conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere of the country is visible."

Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain said, "Regarding the appeal made by Chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi Sahib to Muslims, asking them not to participate in any programs or demonstrations that disrupt mutual brotherhood, peace, and order, it is true that no one should be part of such activities."

All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi supported the sit-in protest as everyone's legal right but raised concerns if the demonstration turns violent.

"Holding a sit-in protest is every person's right; it is our legal right. However, when a protest turns violent, no one can be allowed to resort to violence. I want to appeal to all Muslim youths living in Delhi or in the districts of Uttar Pradesh to stay away from the Cockroach Janta Party's upcoming sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and not participate in it under any circumstances."

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Berelvi added, "This is because violent incidents occurred during Cockroach Janta Party's protest in recent days. Muslims are a vulnerable section of society, and some Muslims who participated in that protest later had to face considerable difficulties."