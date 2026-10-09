Reputation House Receives Three Nominations At World Realty Congress Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Company's proprietary solutions Risk Check and Risk Control Center compete in two AI categories; CEO Kristina Shinkareva is nominated for Visionary Leader of the Year Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Reputation House, a UAE-founded technology company specializing in Digital Risk Protection, has been nominated in three categories at the World Realty Congress Awards 2026. Two company nominations cover the firm's proprietary products, Risk Check and Risk Control Center. The third names Chief Executive Officer Kristina Shinkareva for Visionary Leader of the Year.

The company nominations are in Best Implementation of AI Technology of the Year, one of the awards' PropTech categories, and Best Use of AI in Real Estate, which recognizes companies and solution providers applying artificial intelligence with measurable business impact.

“In real estate, buyers and investors check a company's reputation online long before they sign a contract,” said Kristina Shinkareva, CEO of Reputation House.“We built Risk Check and Risk Control Center to show companies what their digital footprint looks like and where the risks are. Competing alongside developers and PropTech firms shows that the industry now treats reputation as part of its technology infrastructure.”

The World Realty Congress Awards cover more than 40 categories across property development, brokerage, community management, facilities management, property management and PropTech, judged by an international jury. Finalists will present to the jury Oct. 27-29, and winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan in Dubai on Dec. 11.

Reputation House is an international technology company specializing in digital risk protection. The company's product provides comprehensive reputation management solutions for businesses and individuals, combining a proprietary platform with expert support into a single control center to monitor and manage digital reputation risks across search engines, AI, media, and review platforms before they become business losses. This work is grounded in the Research Center, our independent division studying how digital reputation affects revenue, valuations, and market share - every approach built on 7+ years of expertise and primary data.

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