Nebraska Congressional Candidate And His Giant Dog Visit Ten Towns In One Day

Cohen and Solomon at the Nebraska State Capitol

Candidate Concludes Day with Debate Against Cardboard Cutout of Incumbent

LEMOYNE, NE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Cohen, the only independent in the race for the U.S. House in Nebraska's Third District, visited ten towns in a single day on October 8th.Cohen made the trip with his Irish Wolfhound, Solomon. Cohen dropped in at businesses in Arthur, Hyannis, Whitman, Mullen, Seneca, Thedford, Stapleton, Arnold, and Callaway.“It was a fantastic day,” Cohen said.“Most people were shocked that a congressional candidate would take the time to come visit their small towns." He added, "And Solomon got a lot of treats."Cohen is running in Nebraska's vast Third District, which includes eighty counties and borders six states. Although the district tends to be conservative, Cohen said, "People were very receptive to the idea of an independent candidate in a race where the Democratic candidate normally receives less than twenty percent of the vote.”Asked why he chose to take a day to visit small towns in the remote Nebraska Sandhills, Cohen said,“I thought it was important to let these folks know I appreciate them and that this year they don't have to choose between the candidates of the two major parties."After his whirlwind tour of Nebraska's Sandhills region, Cohen appeared at a fundraiser in Johnson Lake that concluded with a“debate” against a cardboard cutout of incumbent representative Adrian Smith, a Republican. Smith has previously declined invitations to debate Cohen or any other candidate. The campaign plans to post video of the debate on its YouTube channel.Cohen frequently takes his dog on campaign trips when the weather is favorable and jokes that, "Solomon's name recognition is much better than mine."Cohen is a former Air Force judge advocate who first came to Nebraska more than 40 years ago. He served as a special assistant U.S. attorney for Nebraska. He earned an advanced degree in agricultural law. He lives in Lemoyne, Nebraska, and teaches karate in Ogallala.Additional information about Mark Cohen is available at:###

Mark Cohen

Mark For Nebraska

+1 308-322-9015

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Nebraska Congressional Candidate and His Giant Dog Visit Ten Towns in One Day News Provided By Mark For Nebraska Exploratory Committee October 09, 2026, 21:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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