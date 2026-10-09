The Rise Collective Expands Into 13-Company Real Estate Ecosystem Serving Investors Across The Ownership Lifecycle

The Rise Collective

Vertically integrated platform now spans real estate acquisition, financing, construction, tax strategy, property management, and hospitality

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Rise Collective, a vertically integrated real estate and hospitality platform, has expanded to 13 businesses designed to help investors navigate the full lifecycle of real estate ownership-from identifying and financing opportunities to construction, tax strategy, operations, and long-term portfolio growth.The company's growth traces back to a significant tax bill received by Co-Founder and CEO Elliott Caldwell while working in a high-income sales career. Searching for a more strategic approach to building wealth and managing taxes led Caldwell to real estate and eventually short-term rental investing.That personal investment strategy became the foundation for what is now The Rise Collective.“Real estate investors are often forced to assemble their own team of agents, lenders, contractors, accountants, and property managers, with each person looking at only one piece of the investment,” said Caldwell.“We saw an opportunity to build an ecosystem where those disciplines can work together around the investor's larger strategy.”Today, The Rise Collective includes businesses specializing in real estate acquisitions, lending, construction management, tax advisory and accounting, property management, hospitality, design and other services supporting real estate investors and owners.One of the platform's core businesses, BNB Turnkey, provides an A-to-Z approach to short-term rental investing. The company helps investors identify markets and properties, evaluate opportunities, navigate due diligence and short-term rental regulations, coordinate financing and construction, and prepare properties for operation.More than 500 investors have gone through the BNB Turnkey process.Rise has also expanded the infrastructure available to investors after acquisition. Home Team Luxury Rentals, the Collective's vacation rental management business, now manages more than 800 properties nationwide, providing operational experience across a growing portfolio of short-term rentals.In 2026, Rise launched Surge Tax Advisory & Accounting to address another part of the investor lifecycle: proactive tax planning.Rather than limiting tax conversations to filing season, Surge works with clients throughout the year to help them understand the potential tax implications of business and investment decisions before transactions occur. The approach reflects the same problem that originally led Caldwell into real estate: understanding how investment and tax strategy can work together rather than treating taxes as an after-the-fact exercise.Other businesses within the Collective include BNB Construction, which helps oversee construction and renovation projects, and BNB Lending, which provides financing solutions for real estate investors.Rise expanded beyond short-term rentals in 2026 with the launch of Roam Hospitality, a boutique hotel management company. Roam focuses on operating distinctive hospitality properties with an emphasis on guest experience, events, food and beverage, and creating destinations that extend beyond the traditional hotel stay.Together, the businesses reflect Rise's broader philosophy that successful real estate investing requires more than acquiring an asset.Investors must consider acquisition price, financing, construction, tax implications, revenue potential, operations, and long-term portfolio strategy. By bringing expertise across those disciplines into a connected ecosystem, Rise aims to give investors access to specialized resources without requiring them to independently build and coordinate an entire real estate team.The Rise Collective now supports a network that includes more than 800 properties under management, more than 500 BNB Turnkey investors and 13 businesses serving investors, property owners and hospitality operators across the United States.“What started with a tax bill became a much bigger idea,” Caldwell said.“Our goal is to help people make more intentional decisions about real estate and give them the resources to build wealth over the long term.”About The Rise CollectiveThe Rise Collective is a vertically integrated real estate and hospitality platform serving investors and property owners across the United States. Its portfolio of 13 businesses provides services spanning real estate acquisition, financing, construction management, tax advisory and accounting, vacation rental management, hospitality, design and related real estate services.The Collective includes BNB Turnkey, Home Team Luxury Rentals, Surge Tax Advisory & Accounting, BNB Construction Management, BNB Lending, Roam Hospitality, and other businesses designed to support investors throughout the real estate ownership lifecycle.

Albert Brown

Rise Collective

+1 619-586-2817

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The Rise Collective Expands Into 13-Company Real Estate Ecosystem Serving Investors Across the Ownership Lifecycle News Provided By Rise Collective October 09, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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