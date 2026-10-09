CZR Founder Charlie Rothkopf Outlines Next Growth Phase At TOKEN2049 Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder Charlie Rothkopf addressed guests on the eve of TOKEN2049, a year after CZR reported 25,000 users at the same event

SINGAPORE, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange, addressed guests at the company's invitation-only evening in Singapore on October 6, setting out CZR's development over the past year and its next stage of growth on the eve of TOKEN2049 Singapore.







Founder Charlie Rothkopf addressed guests on the eve of TOKEN2049

Hosted at Monti at 1-Pavilion, the private gathering brought together investors, entrepreneurs, partners and members of the digital-asset industry. It was CZR's second consecutive year hosting in Singapore during TOKEN2049 week.

The evening came days after $CZR began trading on CZR Exchange on October 1 through the CZR/USDT spot pair. CZR reported 25,000 users at TOKEN2049 Singapore in 2025 and more than 200,000 registered users as of September 2026.

“Last year in Singapore we were describing what CZR could become. This year the token is trading, the wallet is live, and more than 200,000 people have registered on the platform. The work between those two evenings is what I wanted to talk about tonight.” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.

Rothkopf set out a direction for CZR that brings trading, self-custody and token utility into a single ecosystem spanning CZR Exchange, CZR Wallet and the $CZR token, designed around how users access and interact with digital assets.

“Most people are still asked to choose between an exchange account and a wallet they control themselves. We don't think that choice should exist. Connecting the exchange, the wallet and the token means someone can move between them without starting over each time.” - added Charlie Rothkopf.

The gathering gave Rothkopf an opportunity to meet potential partners and investors directly, discuss CZR's priorities and strengthen connections across the industry. His address also recognised the company's team, partners and community.

As CZR develops its exchange, wallet and token ecosystem, the company said its focus remains on the user experience, product development and international expansion. Further announcements will be made as individual products and programme terms are completed.

About Charlie Rothkopf

Charlie Rothkopf is the Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange, leading the company's strategy and development across the CZR ecosystem, including its exchange, wallet and token initiatives.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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