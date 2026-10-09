Lightspeed Systems Earns Common Sense Privacy Seal For K-12 Data Transparency

Lightspeed Systems is Common Sense Privacy Verified

Public Trust Center gives districts direct access to DPIAs, subprocessor data, and SOC 2 Type II results, and every new AI feature ships disabled by default.

- John Genter, Chief Information Security Officer, Lightspeed SystemsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lightspeed Systems, which protects more than 25 million students across 35,000 schools in 45 countries, has earned the Common Sense Privacy Seal. The Seal recognizes edtech products that meet Common Sense Privacy's standards for protecting student data, and it comes with ongoing monitoring, so the review doesn't stop on the day the badge is awarded."With AI adoption accelerating across every classroom, privacy can't be an afterthought. It has to be engineered in from the start," said John Genter, Chief Information Security Officer at Lightspeed Systems. "Earning the Common Sense Privacy Seal, and being transparent about it with our public Trust Center, gives our districts confidence that we're holding ourselves accountable, not just claiming to."TRANSPARENCY DISTRICS CAN VERIFYLightspeed's public Trust Center at href="" rel="external nofollow" lightspeedsystem lets customers and prospective customers review the company's privacy and security practices directly. It includes:● Product-specific data protection impact assessments (DPIAs)● Details on the data received and processed by subprocessors● Independent assurance materials, including Lightspeed's SOC 2 Type II report● Lightspeed's Responsible AI Practice, which commits to privacy-by-design, human oversight, and explainability for every AI-powered featureLightspeed does not sell student data or use it for targeted advertising or commercial profiling. Schools keep control of their data, and Lightspeed processes it only to provide and support the services a district has contracted for. New products, features, subprocessors, and material changes in data use go through a formal privacy review. Lightspeed is also a signatory to the Student Data Privacy Consortium.AI FEATURES OFF UNTIL DISTRICTS TURN THEM ONEvery new AI feature in a Lightspeed product is disabled by default. Districts can vet the feature, weigh the benefits, review the privacy practices, and then decide if, when, and for whom to switch it on.A REVIEW THAT MIRRORED REAL PROCUREMENTCommon Sense Privacy's review asked sharp questions about Lightspeed's data practices, many of them close to what districts ask during procurement, and it pushed the company to document its practices more clearly than before. That work led to plainer language in Lightspeed's privacy policy about what its safety tools collect and why, so administrators and parents can follow it, not only IT teams."Our customers tell us privacy is one of the top reasons they trust Lightspeed with their students' data," said Jennifer Duer, EVP Product, Lightspeed Systems. "The Seal's ongoing monitoring means that trust doesn't expire at the moment of certification. It's reinforced year after year as our products evolve."Districts already using the platform point to the same trust. "We chose Lightspeed to help keep students safe online and strengthen our privacy and compliance practices," said John Robelen, IT, Columbia County School District. "Since then, we've reduced unapproved or noncompliant apps by up to 90%."About Lightspeed SystemsLightspeed Systems is dedicated to helping schools optimize learning by delivering the visibility and controls that keep kids safe, networks secure, and budgets optimized, so everyone can focus on teaching and learning. Founded in 1999, the company protects more than 25 million students across 35,000 schools in 45 countries. Learn more at lightspeedsystems.

Amy Bennett

Chief of Staff, Lightspeed Systems

+1 503-891-7956

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Lightspeed Systems Earns Common Sense Privacy Seal for K-12 Data Transparency News Provided By Lightspeed Systems October 09, 2026, 21:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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